Vintage meets modern with Tokina’s new Vista-P cine lens lineup

Tokina has announced its new Vista-P line of cinema lenses (buy here). The new lenses are based on the company’s existing Vista Prime cine lenses (buy here) but offer redesigned internals.

The new Tokina Vista-P lenses take a more traditional Petzval approach, offering a vintage look with modern engineering. They come in 18mm, 25mm, 35mm, 50mm and 85mm focal lengths with a T1.5 max aperture across the board.

Tokina Vista-P Primes – What’s new?

The Tokina Vista-P Prime lenses are uniquely different from the rest of Tokina’s Vista lineup. They feature redesigned and modernised internals based on a Petzval lens design. This is a very old design, dating back to 1840.

Developed by the Hungarian mathematics professor Joseph Petzval, after whom the design was named, the first Petzval lenses were produced by Voigtländer. The design was largely cast aside in favour of more modern optics. It’s seen something of a resurgence in the last decade or so, though.

Petzval lenses produce a very unique and interesting look. Tokina’s new lens releases bring this design into the 21st century.

Five Full-Frame Cinema Lenses

The lenses are available in five focal lengths, each with a maximum aperture of T1.5. You can see from the sample video above that they present the very familiar Petzval vintage appearance. They offer a warmth and richness that modern glass, which is often far too perfect and clinical, doesn’t.

All five of the lenses cover a 46.7mm projection circle, which is larger than a full-frame sensor. This offers a wide range of compatibility options. They currently seem to be only available in Arri PL mount, but EF, E, and others are expected in the future.

Naturally, the Tokina Vista-P lineup features the standard 0.8 MOD gears. They all feature a whopping 300° of focus throw, although there’s no mention of aperture ring throw. Designed for the latest 8K cameras, they’re a very modern take on an old classic.

Tokina Vista-P Primes Specs

18mm T1.5 25mm T1.5 35mm T1.5 50mm T1.5 85mm T1.5 Focal length 18mm 25mm 35mm 50mm 85mm Max T-Stop T1.5 T1.5 T1.5 T1.5 T1.5 Format Full Frame Full Frame Full Frame Full Frame Full Frame Image Circle 46.7mm 46.7mm 46.7mm 46.7mm 46.7mm Min focus distance 45cm 35cm 41cm 48cm 95cm Max Magnification 1:14.37 1:7.8 1:7.81 1:7.01 1:9.92 Focus throw 300° 300° 300° 300° 300° Aperture blades 9 Blades 9 Blades 9 Blades 9 Blades 9 Blades Filter diameter 112mm 112mm 112mm 112mm 112mm Dimesions Unspecified Unspecified Unspecified Unspecified Unspecified Weight 2.81kg 2.32kg 2.08kg 2.24kg 2.29kg Price $8,999 $7,499 $7,499 $7,499 $7,499

Price and Availability

All five of the lenses are available to buy now. The Tokina Vista-P 18mm T1.5 costs $8,999, the 25mm T1.5 costs $7,499, the 35mm T1.5 costs $7,499, the 50mm T1.5 costs $7,499 and the 85mm T1.5 also costs $7,499.