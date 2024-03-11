This Arca-Swiss-compatible tripod plate has a built-in AirTag slot

We’ve seen quite a few gear-related releases lately that allow you to hide AirTags on your camera. Most of them are lens caps, like the AirCap, the CosmoCap and the new PolarPro Defender cap. This one, though, is a little different.

It’s the Quick Release Cap for AirTag (buy here) from JJC. It features a built-in slot for an AirTag slot, and it makes a lot more sense to me than a lens cap.

JJC Quick Release Plate for AirTag

The one problem I have with all of the lens caps that hold AirTags is that… Well, it’s the same problem with a lot of companies these days. Everyone’s a brand. Everyone has to get their name out there in front of their potential customers.

All of the AirTag lens caps look like something different. Even to a non-photographer, they may not know what it is, but they know it’s not normal. They stick out.

An innocuous black tripod plate screwed into the bottom of the camera, on the other hand? Well, I think this is an ideal solution. It sandwiches the AirTag between the bottom of the plate and the body of the camera, making it virtually undetectable.

A thief certainly isn’t going to give it a second look like they would a fancy, over-the-top lens cap that’s branded differently from your camera.

It’s just a tripod plate

Beyond its ability to hide an Apple AirTag, it’s nothing special. It’s an Arca-Swiss-compatible tripod plate like many others. It’s compatible with cameras and it’s compatible with Arca-Swiss tripod heads. That’s pretty much it.

You mount it underneath your camera, and then you can attach it to your tripod head. Simple as that.

It would be nice to see a video version of this. I think a Manfrotto PL video plate with an AirTag sandwiched inside it would be very popular. Most video guys never remove the tripod plates from their cameras, and they usually have more cameras.

Price and Availability

The JJC Quick Release Plate for AirTag is available to buy now for $22.99 and is already shipping.