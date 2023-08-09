Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 2nd Gen adds stabilisation and “revamped” optics

Tamron has announced the development of the new Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 lens. The company says that the new lens sees a revamped optical design with a shortened minimum focus distance.

The observant once amongst you will have noted the added “VC” designation. This means it comes with Tamron’s Vibration Control (optical stabilisation) system. Its predecessor had no stabilisation, so this is a very welcome addition.

Tamron 70-180 f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2

As well as vibration control and a new optical system, the new lens also boasts improved autofocus than its predecessor, the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD (buy here). This is thanks to the company’s newest VXD linear motors.

Like its predecessor, it’s available for Sony E mount only. Hopefully, we’ll see L and other mount versions in the future, but for now, it’s restricted to Sony shooters. It has a minimum focus distance of 30cm at 70mm and 85cm at the 180mm end.

Tamron 70-180 f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 Specs

There isn’t all that much known about the complete specs yet, but the company has released some of the details. Here they are. This is about all we know so far.

Focal Length 70-180mm

Lens Mount Sony E Format Compatibility Full-Frame Focus Type Autofocus Optics Unspecified Minimum focus distance 30cm @ 70mm / 85cm @ 180mm Maximum Aperture f/2.8 Minimum Aperture Unspecified Angle of view Unspecified Aperture blades Unspecified Stabilisation Tamron VC Filter Size 67 mm (front) Dimensions ?? x 156.5mm Weight 855g

Price and Availability

As mentioned way up at the top, this is just a development announcement for the Tamron 70-180 f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2. At the moment, the company hasn’t announced a release date or even a date when we’ll hear a release announcement.

I seem to remember that Tamron usually makes a release announcement within 2-3 months of a development announcement, so we might not have to wait too long. It will be interesting to see how close to the existing lens price Tamron will stay, given the addition of VC stabilisation.