DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 2nd Gen adds stabilisation and “revamped” optics

by Add Comment

Tamron has announced the development of the new Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 lens. The company says that the new lens sees a revamped optical design with a shortened minimum focus distance.

The observant once amongst you will have noted the added “VC” designation. This means it comes with Tamron’s Vibration Control (optical stabilisation) system. Its predecessor had no stabilisation, so this is a very welcome addition.

Tamron 70-180 f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2

As well as vibration control and a new optical system, the new lens also boasts improved autofocus than its predecessor, the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD (buy here). This is thanks to the company’s newest VXD linear motors.

Like its predecessor, it’s available for Sony E mount only. Hopefully, we’ll see L and other mount versions in the future, but for now, it’s restricted to Sony shooters. It has a minimum focus distance of 30cm at 70mm and 85cm at the 180mm end.

Tamron 70-180 f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 Specs

There isn’t all that much known about the complete specs yet, but the company has released some of the details. Here they are. This is about all we know so far.

Focal Length 70-180mm
Lens MountSony E
Format CompatibilityFull-Frame
Focus TypeAutofocus
OpticsUnspecified
Minimum focus distance30cm @ 70mm / 85cm @ 180mm
Maximum Aperturef/2.8
Minimum ApertureUnspecified
Angle of viewUnspecified
Aperture bladesUnspecified
StabilisationTamron VC
Filter Size67 mm (front)
Dimensions?? x 156.5mm
Weight855g

Price and Availability

As mentioned way up at the top, this is just a development announcement for the Tamron 70-180 f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2. At the moment, the company hasn’t announced a release date or even a date when we’ll hear a release announcement.

I seem to remember that Tamron usually makes a release announcement within 2-3 months of a development announcement, so we might not have to wait too long. It will be interesting to see how close to the existing lens price Tamron will stay, given the addition of VC stabilisation.

Related posts:

Tamron has officially announced the 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD for Sony E mount and it’s only $1,199 Sennheiser’s 2nd Gen MKE 400 comes with auto-power, headphone monitoring and Type-C digital output Techart’s 2nd Gen Leica M to Sony E autofocus adapter promises faster AF performance thanks to new motors Official photos of the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD lens leak ahead of official announcement
John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts