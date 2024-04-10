Sidus Link Pro and Sidus One gives iPad control to non-Aputure DMX lights

It looks like lights aren’t the only thing Aputure’s announcing at NAB 2024 this year. The company’s also launching the new Sidus Link Pro app and Sidus One, allowing you to control lights from other manufacturers.

Sidus Link Pro (download) expands on the company’s Sidus Link app, to bring an intuitive GUI to complex lighting setups. It’s also able to control 3rd party lights, thanks to Sidus One (buy here), which allows it to control any CRMX-enabled light.

Sidus Link Pro & Sidus One – A system in two parts

The new Aputure products are a hardware and software combination that work together. The new products are a promise made by the company a while ago to expand the Sidus ecosystem outside of Aputure’s own product lineup.

The company says that the new Sidus Link Pro app was created with a simple mandate. They want to make wireless lighting control simpler, faster and more powerful. And that appears to be what they’ve done.

The Sidus Link Pro app expands on the previous Sidus Link app with an improved UI and a new visual cue system, allowing for easy control of complex lighting setups. You’re able to control lights through Art-Net or sACN and Sidus Bluetooth Mesh.

This means you’re able to control any DMX-enabled light, regardless of manufacturer. As pointed out in the video above, these aren’t new abilities. However, it’s never been wrapped up in such an easy interface before. At least not for individual creators and small studios.

I didn’t see it mentioned in the press release, nor on the App’s page on the App Store, but I expect it will also control Amaran branded lights natively, too. DIYP has contacted Aputure for confirmation and will update this post when we receive a response.

Sidus One – A universal translator

There’s no way for the iPad to natively talk to DMX lights. So, Sidus One was created as a bridge between them, allowing you to mix third-party lights into your Aputure setup. Or, without any Aputure lights at all. Basically, it’s like a Sidus Link Bridge for 3rd-party lights.

Sidus One is a battery-powered CRMX, Bluetooth and WiFi transceiver all in one. You’re able to link up to four Sidus One units together to expand the capability over a wider range for huge sets. According to Aputure, its key features are:

CRMX Transmitter

CRMX Receiver

Built-in wireless router

Bluetooth Mesh extender

Wired In/Out DMX port

18-hour battery life

USB-C charging port

IP54-rated aluminium construction

Glove-friendly button interface

That last one’s important when working on set. Many lighting folks wear gloves on set to prevent burning themselves on lights. Yes, LED lights can still get hot, especially the high-powered 600W and higher LED lights available today.

It’s going to be a very welcome piece of kit for a lot of people. Especially so for small studios and production companies that want a fast workflow with this level of control.

Price and Availability

Aputure’s new Sidus Link Pro app is available to download now from the Apple App Store today completely free. The Sidus One is available to pre-order from the Aputure website for $439. I expect it’ll also be listed on the B&H website in the next few days. Units are scheduled to ship in mid-May.