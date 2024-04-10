Aputure announces Infinimat, its giant weatherproof light mats for large sets

Aputure has announced its new Infinimat range of light mats. They’re based on the popular flex light mat form factor but with new features the others don’t have. Infinimat features full-colour tunability with pixel mapping, and built-in diffusion.

You’re also able to physically link multiple Infinimats together to create extremely large light sources, with the ability to control multiple lights from a single box. They’re also weatherproof for use on outdoor sets.

Aputure Infinimat – Built for large sets

Most of us will never need the kind of lighting Infinimat offers. It’s overkill for most small projects. But for filmmakers and even photographers working on large sets for things like vehicles or big narrative sets, light mats can be invaluable.

Aputure’s Infinimats bring capabilities to your set that other light mats simply don’t offer, allowing for a lot of configurability and versatility. They’re available in several different sizes, with the ability to join multiple lights together to become larger light sources.

IP65 Rated for wet weather

One of the places you might need a particularly large light source is outdoors. And you can use the Infinimats outdoors in some pretty bad weather conditions, thanks to its IP65 rating – the control box is also IP65 rated. Of course, if it’s too windy, such large fixtures can act like sails and go flying into the sky, so make sure you secure them down well.

They’re available in six sizes. Three of them are relatively small at 1’x1′, 1’x4′ and 2’x4′. Scaling things up to larger productions, they’re also available in 4’x4′, 8’x8′ and ridiculously huge 20’x20′ sizes. More sizes are planned for the future.

Built-in diffusion

Nobody likes to see their subjects casting multiple shadows hard-edged behind them when they want a big soft transition. The Aputure Infinimats feature inflatable diffusion, ensuring that you get the smoothest light and shadows possible.

Aputure says that the Infinimat range is as easy to use as the rest of Aputure’s lineup. Of course, rigging the larger ones will be a little more challenging than your typical monoblock-style Bowens mount LED light.

Price and Availability

Prices for the new Aputure Infinimats range have not yet been announced. I suspect, however, they’re in the “if you have to ask, you can’t afford it” range. They’re scheduled to start shipping beginning in Q2 2024.