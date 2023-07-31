Seven beginner landscape photography mistakes that pros make, too

Whether we’re new to landscape photography or we’ve been doing it for years, none of us is infallible. We’re all going to make mistakes. And we’re going to keep making them even after we’re more experienced.

Nigel Danson has spotted some mistakes that he sees beginner landscape photographers making regularly. But he also still sees pro landscape photographers doing it, too.

Nigel’s list covers things that I’ve dealt with throughout my life holding a camera in multiple genres. Beginners often make these mistakes because they’re things they’re still yet to learn about. When experienced photographers do it, it’s just a bit of a brain fart, but it’s good to see a reminder now and again.

01:16 – Trusting your gear

02:15 – Not checking your images

03:08 – Using the wrong focal length

05:07 – Wasting the foreground

05:53 – Not knowing your camera’s features

07:30 – Always shooting at low ISO

08:49 – Over-editing images

The first one is a mistake I see beginners and professionals making regularly. They buy some new shiny piece of kit and just expect it’ll work as intended. It’ll just know what you want it to do and you’ll hold it up and shoot with it and it’ll all be magical.

Well, that rarely happens. Don’t test new and learn gear on important shoots or worse, on paying jobs. Go test and learn it on a nothing subject. That way, you know how to use it effectively when you actually need it.

While the rest of these are mistakes, they can also become bad habits, too, if not kept in check. It’s comfortable to be lazy sometimes and make these mistakes. And before you know it, you can be doing it out of habit, rather than just a lapse of judgement.

I’m guilty of all of these at some point. How about you?