Panasonic just announced “World’s Smallest & Lightest” medium-telephoto macro lens

Panasonic has announced its newest macro lens for its full-frame Lumix S series mirrorless cameras. The Panasonic Lumix S 100mm f/2.8 Macro (buy here) claims to be the world’s smallest and lightest medium telephoto macro lens in its class.

That’s a pretty narrow definition of lenses, but the ones that fit tend to be quite large and heavy. So, it’s nice to see the size and weight issues being addressed for macro photographers. Especially field macro photographers.

Panasonic Lumix S 100mm f/2.8 Macro – Ultralight

Weighing only 298g, the Panasonic Lumix S 100mm f/2.8 Macro is an extremely lightweight macro lens. For a full-frame lens of this focal length, I would’ve expected it to be around double that in the past, if not more.

In fact, let’s look at the competition and weigh them all in according to their spec sheets.

Mount Weight Dimensions Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM Canon EF 625g 77.7 x 123mm Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM Canon RF 730g 81.5 x 148mm Nikon AF-S VR Micro-NIKKOR 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED Nikon F 720g 83 x 116mm Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Macro Nikon Z 630g 85 x 140mm Panasonic Lumix S 100mm f/2.8 Macro Leica L 298g 73.6 x 82mm Pentax HD Pentax-D FA Macro 100mm f/2.8 ED AW Pentax K 348g 65 x 80.5mm Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art Leica L / Sony E 715g 74 x 133.6mm Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS Sony E 602g 79 x 130.5mm Tokina FiRIN 100mm f/2.8 FE Macro Sony E 570g 74 x 123mm

As you can see, it’s a pretty light lens, weighing less than half as much as most of the other lenses on the list. The only one that even gets close to it is Pentax. There’s no two ways around it. Medium telephoto macro lenses have traditionally been on the hefty side.

This will be an attractive draw to the Panasonic L mount system for keen macro photographers who want to lighten their load. Especially for those macro photographers who take their cameras exploring the wilderness.

1:1 at 204mm minimum focus distance

The Panasonic Lumix S 100mm f/2.8 Macro offers up to a 1:1 reproduction rate. This means that the size of the subject in the image matches the same physical size as the sensor’s pixels. This means you can get extremely close to your subjects on the computer.

The higher the resolution of your camera, the greater you can zoom into a section of the image when viewed at 100%. You do need to be at the lens’ minimum focus distance of 204mm in order to get that 1:1 reproduction ratio, but it is capable.

Dual Phase Linear Motor

Panasonic says that a newly developed dual phase linear motor suppresses focus breathing. This means that video shooters should be able to rack focus from one subject to another without it looking like a zoom.

The new dual phase linear motor system also allows near-silent operation of the autofocus system. The benefits for video are obvious, but this will also benefit macro photographers who were worried about camera noise upsetting tiny nervous subjects in front of the lens.

Panasonic S 100mm f/2.8 Macro Specs

Focal length 100mm Max aperture f/2.8 Min aperture f/22 Lens mount Leica L Format Full-frame Angle of view 24° Minimum Focus Distance 204mm Max magnification 1:1 Optics 13 elements in 11 groups Aperture blades 9, rounded Focus type Autofocus Stabilisation None Filter size 67mm Dimensions 73.6 x 82mm Weight 298g

Price and Availability

The Panasonic S 100mm f/2.8 Macro lens is available to pre-order now for $997.99. It is expected to begin shipping at the end of January.