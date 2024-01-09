Mouse filmed tidying photographer’s shed every night

It almost sounds too good to be true, like a plot from a Pixar movie. A Welsh photographer discovered that a mouse was tidying up his shed every night while he slept. And he managed to capture it all on camera to prove what was happening.

Wildlife photographer Rodney Holbrook noticed that objects left on his workbench were being moved overnight. After a couple of months of this, most of us would question our sanity, but Holbrook decided to set up a wildlife camera to see what was going on.

No poltergeist

It almost sounds like the beginning of a supernatural story. However, upon reviewing the footage, Holbrook discovered that it was no ghost tidying up but a diligent little mouse getting a bit Marie Kondo.

“At first, I noticed that some food that I was putting out for the birds was ending up in some old shoes I was storing in the shed, so I set up a camera,” Holbrook told The Guardian.

Like Ratatouille

The footage from the camera clearly shows the mouse placing items from the workbench into a wooden box on the counter. Holbrook says he has since experimented with placing different items, such as cable ties. The mouse always tidies everything, no matter what the object is. It’s reminiscent of Pixar’s Ratatouille movie about the rat that becomes a chef in Paris.

Wildlife cameras can be great for monitoring strange happenings in your backyard. But these animals are often one or two steps ahead of us. And not everyone likes being filmed, these foxes actually stole the wildlife cameras that were filming them. This photographer had to armour his wildlife cameras to protect them from attacking woodpeckers.

“I don’t bother to tidy up now, as I know he will see to it,” says Holbrook. “I leave things out of the box and they put it back in its place by the morning. Ninety-nine times out of 100, the mouse will tidy up throughout the night.”

Sounds like a dream come true. I wonder where I can find a mouse like this who will tidy up my camera gear while I sleep!

[via the guardian]