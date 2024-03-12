Meike announced their first AF APS-C lens – Meike 55mm f/1.4

If you know Meike, you likely know them as a company that makes affordable but great gear. Usually, Meike releases Adapters, flashes, and manual cine lenses, but in recent years, they have also started to develop AF lenses. Now, they are back with their first-ever AF lens made for APS-C cameras, the Meike 55mm f/1.4 ($199).

The Meike 55mm f/1.4 will be available in three mounts: Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, and Sony E. Sadly, as expected with 3rd parties, there will be no Canon RF or Leica L versions. (Is anyone even using an APS-C L mount camera? Let me know if you do, I’m curious why).

Meike 55mm f/1.4 – design

As expected from a lens for the APS-C format, the Meike 55mm is very light; It weighs only about 286g. The lens also has an AF/MF switch, a manual focus ring, and an aperture ring. Many companies like to omit the aperture ring on their AF lenses, so I’m happy to see one here. The lens structure within the lens is made out of eight groups and 11 elements. There is also a USB-C port at the bottom of the lens for firmware updates, which is a feature we saw in their previous AF lenses as well.

Meike 55mm f/1.4 – samples

Meike 55mm f/1.4 – specs

Price and availability

The Meike 55mm f/1.4 will set you back $199 no matter the mount (Nikon, Fuji, or Sony) and is available to order from B&H, the Meike store, and your favorite photo retailers. The Z &X mounts are available now, and the Emount will be available before March 28th.