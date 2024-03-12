Meike announced their first AF APS-C lens – Meike 55mm f/1.4

Mar 12, 2024

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join Discussion

Share:

Meike announced their first AF APS-C lens – Meike 55mm f/1.4

Mar 12, 2024

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join the Discussion

Share on:

Meike announced their first AF APS-C lens - Meike 55mm f/1.4 thumbnail

If you know Meike, you likely know them as a company that makes affordable but great gear. Usually, Meike releases Adapters, flashes, and manual cine lenses, but in recent years, they have also started to develop AF lenses. Now, they are back with their first-ever AF lens made for APS-C cameras, the Meike 55mm f/1.4 ($199).

The Meike 55mm f/1.4 will be available in three mounts: Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, and Sony E. Sadly, as expected with 3rd parties, there will be no Canon RF or Leica L versions. (Is anyone even using an APS-C L mount camera? Let me know if you do, I’m curious why).

Meike 55mm f/1.4 – design

Meike 55mm f/1.4 side view
Meike 55mm f/1.4 45 degree angle view
Meike 55mm f/1.4 rear view

As expected from a lens for the APS-C format, the Meike 55mm is very light; It weighs only about 286g. The lens also has an AF/MF switch, a manual focus ring, and an aperture ring. Many companies like to omit the aperture ring on their AF lenses, so I’m happy to see one here. The lens structure within the lens is made out of eight groups and 11 elements. There is also a USB-C port at the bottom of the lens for firmware updates, which is a feature we saw in their previous AF lenses as well.

Meike 55mm f/1.4 – samples

Meike 55mm f/1.4 sample - cosplay book
Meike 55mm f/1.4 sample - cosplay
Meike 55mm f/1.4 sample - cosplay gun

Meike 55mm f/1.4 – specs

Meike 55mm f/1.4 - specs

Price and availability

The Meike 55mm f/1.4 will set you back $199 no matter the mount (Nikon, Fuji, or Sony) and is available to order from B&H, the Meike store, and your favorite photo retailers. The Z &X mounts are available now, and the Emount will be available before March 28th.

Filed Under:

Tagged With:

Find this interesting? Share it with your friends!

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Related Posts

Meike has announced a new $249 50mm f/0.95 APS-C mirrorless lens Meike releases manual focus 25mm f/0.95 lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras (including Canon RF) Sony just announced new A6600 and A6100 APS-C mirrorless cameras and two new APS-C G lenses Is Meike’s 84mm f/1.4 RF lens the first 3rd party AF lens to be Canon-approved?

Join the Discussion

DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *