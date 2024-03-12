LA photographer arrested, police appeal for victims to come forward

A Hollywood photographer and acting coach was arrested this week on suspicion of sexual assault. Authorities believe that this isn’t an isolated incident, and police are appealing for more victims to come forward.

Celebrity photographer Kenneth Howard Dolin was arrested after he was accused of assaulting a 29-year-old in his home studio. Dolin was 64 allegedly at the time.

According to NBC Los Angeles, there were already two other sexual assault accusations against Dolin dating back to 2017. While these two were separate incidents, police believe there could be many more victims and are urging women to come forward.

The police report that all three incidents began in a similar nature, with a one-to-one coaching session or photoshoot turning into unwanted and inappropriate touching. The most recent arrest is for “penetration with a foreign object.” Dolin is apparently a well-established photographer in the entertainment industry and often finds models online.

“There’s a huge difference between art photography and sexual assault. We want to make sure we know everything that happened and make sure that line does not get crossed again,” says Detective Brent Hopkins in a statement.

A photograph of the suspect has been released to identify and speak with those victims. Dolin has since been released from custody, “pending further investigation,” according to the police.

People who wish to come forward should contact Officer Richard Podkowski, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0447. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

