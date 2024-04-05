Lomography’s new camera is a summer-themed 35mm film camera for the beach

Lomography has announced the new LomoApparat Fluffy Omelet Edition (buy here). It’s a special edition of the company’s LomoApparat camera. A collaboration between Lomography and up-and-coming Thai artist Fluffy Omelet.

It shoots 35mm film and has a focal length of 21mm. The fixed f/10 aperture and 1/100th of a second shutter speed mean that it’s designed primarily for outdoor use. Of course, this will depend on the speed of the film you’re using.

Lomography LomoApparat 35mm wide-angle film camera

The video above is from the initial launch of the Lomography LomoApparat 35mm wide-angle film camera. This is the fourth release of the camera in a unique colour and style. The Fluffy Omelet Edition, however, is by far the most colourful.

It has a 21mm focal length lens, and as it shoots 35mm, there’s no crop factor here. It’s a wide-angle lens, offering the same field of view as you’d see with a 21mm lens on a full-frame DSLR or mirrorless camera.

There’s a built-in flash for when you’re shooting in less-than-ideal lighting conditions. I wouldn’t expect miracles from it, but it should be just fine as a fill light. There are also some coloured gels to cover the flash for creative lighting effects.

Included lomo accessories

The LomoApparat Fluffy Omelet Edition comes with a number of accessories. These include a close-up filter, a kaleidoscope lens and a “Splitzer”. The Spitzer is more of a flag than a filter and the key to its success is the LomoApparat’s ability to shoot multiple exposures per frame of film.

It covers a section of your lens, allowing you to expose only part of the frame. Then, you rotate it around to expose a different part of the scene for your next shot. For some examples of what this does, see the Lomography website.

A number of coloured gels are also included, allowing you to tint the entire frame. Or, you can tint different parts of the frame differently when combined with the Splitzer. Also included is a wrist-strap, to make sure you don’t drop it while using it and a lens pouch.

Sample Photos

Price and Availability

The Lomography LomoApparat Fluffy Omelet Edition is available to buy now for $99 from the Lomography website and has already begun shipping.