How to capture the dynamic beauty of seascapes

There’s something about the coast and the power of the sea that always makes a compelling photograph. But unfortunately, the photograph doesn’t always come out as well as the image you have in your mind. It’s surprisingly tricky to capture beautiful seascapes that tell a story.

Luckily, landscape photographer Alister Benn comes to the rescue. In this video, he gives us his best tips for photographing the wild beauty of coastal landscapes.

Changeable weather

Like mountains and other outdoor environments, the very nature of the coast is unpredictable. Plan all you can, but still be prepared for changeable weather and sudden harsh conditions, says Benn.

However, that unpredictability can also bring some great surprises, which will enhance your images. Just roll with it, and bring wet weather gear for both you and your equipment.

Geometric Forms

Basalt rock formations Troll toes on black beach. Reynisdrangar, Vik, Iceland

Make use of geometry and patterns in the surroundings. You can then use these to your advantage to strengthen your compositions. Benn demonstrates this in the video, where he isolates the geometric forms of rocks using a longer shutter speed. The resulting composition highlights the beauty of the rocks’ geology.

Long exposures

Benn shows how he used a 25-second exposure for one image, a 10-stop ND filter, and a circular polarizer to create a calm atmosphere. The resulting image captures the ebb and flow of water around the rocks, showcasing the interplay between light, time, and the coastal environment.

Above all, Benn emphasizes that you should take advantage of different weather conditions on the coast. He demonstrates how important atmosphere is in seascape photography. The interaction between rocks, water, and light can create compelling compositions even on overcast days.