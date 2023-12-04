Harman Photo introduces Phoenix 200, its first-ever color film

HARMAN Photo has released a new color film called Phoenix 200, and it’s special in several aspects: It’s the first one the company made from scratch in the UK, it’s their first color film and the newest color film currently in the market. In addition, it comes with a backstory and gorgeous colors and contrast for your photos.

The rise of the Phoenix

“After 12 short months of adjusting, testing, and tweaking, the very first cassettes came down the production line, and Phoenix had emerged,” HARMAN explains. As I mentioned, this is currently the world’s newest color film, but for HARMAN, it’s also special in other aspects.

First, it’s the first-ever film made entirely at their Mobberley factory, from emulsion to cassette. The name Phoenix comes from the mythical bird, representing hope, rebirth, and transformation. This is what Phoenix 200 represents for HARMAN. “It signals the start of a new legacy for Harman, and the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our history.”

Technical aspects

Phoenix 200 is an ISO 200 film, but HARMAN says that it can be rated between 100 and 400. It gives a high contrast and strong, punchy colors. However, HARMAN notes that it can react differently to different scanners and settings – so you may get varying results. “Getting the exposure right will certainly help to get the best results, so we suggest metering for the midtones to retain shadow or highlight detail,” the company notes. “Over or under exposure is not Phoenix’s friend!”

Regarding the development, Phoenix 200 uses standard C41 color chemicals.

Price and availability

Phoenix 200 is only available as a 35mm-format film, although HARMAN says that they’re “still reviewing other formats such as 120.” You can buy it from all good photo retailers worldwide and find your nearest store on HARMAN’s website. In the UK, HARMAN Photo expects the film to sell for £12.99 ($16.5 USD). However, they haven’t set specific reseller prices, so this is only an orientational price.

As I mentioned, Phoenix 200 is a limited-edition film, but the company hasn’t set a fixed date or quantity, with work already underway on future generations.

Plans for the future

Phoenix 200 is a limited-edition film, and the company says that it’s only the first step on their color journey. “Our next mission is to make each new color film an improvement on the previous.” The company invites the film community to share their feedback and follow the company’s progress with the new film(s). “We will never abandon our black-and-white products or our heritage, but our ambitions for color are limitless, and this is just the beginning.”

“Whilst we’ve made excellent progress, we recognize there’s still more to learn, and we’re already looking to the future.”

[via 35mmc]