Footballers equipped with body-cams for player’s eye view of the ‘beautiful game’

Premier League football (soccer) players have been equipped with body cameras, providing a unique first-person perspective of the game. The innovative project, pioneered by Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle and Youri Tielemans of Aston Villa, promises to revolutionize how supporters engage with their favourite sport.

These extraordinary videos, accessible on YouTube, allow viewers to experience the game from the players’ standpoint, granting an immersive vantage point like never before. (The Premier League has disabled the embedding feature for these videos, however, you can watch another one here.)

The technology involved integrating miniature cameras into the players’ GPS vests, which are routinely used to monitor various performance metrics such as distance covered and running speed. A precise hole was cut in the jersey to accommodate the lens to ensure an unobstructed view.

Additionally, the players were outfitted with microphones, enhancing the overall experience for spectators watching from the comfort of their homes.

The Premier League has released brief clips from the body camera footage featuring crystal-clear images of the on-field action. Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms were applied to crop the footage, focusing on the most captivating moments, thus providing an adrenaline-pumping spectacle for fans.

The International Football Association Board currently forbids body cameras in competitive matches. The board requires that any technology employed in official matches meets the stringent standards set forth by the FIFA Quality Programme. Collaborating with this governing body may pave the way for approval in future games.

The Daily Mail reported that players have expressed enthusiasm about donning the cameras regularly, acknowledging their potential to augment fan entertainment and serve as a valuable analysis tool.

The videos showcased in this test were captured during the Premier League Summer Series in the United States. As a friendly pre-season tournament, it proved to be an ideal testing ground for this cutting-edge technology. Early feedback from fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing newfound appreciation for the complexities and challenges faced by players on the field.

[Via Peta Pixel]