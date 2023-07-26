Couple sue Air BnB host for $75,000 after finding hidden cameras

A Texas couple has filed a lawsuit against a Maryland man for allegedly planting hidden cameras in an Airbnb they rented during their stay in August 2022.

The lawsuit, obtained by FOX 5, highlights a severe invasion of privacy that has left the couple distressed and seeking justice. Kayelee Gates and her fiancé Christian Capraro embarked on a 23-hour journey from Texas to stay at an Airbnb on Dale Drive for a couple of nights. However, their stay turned into a nightmare when they made an unsettling discovery.

During their stay, the couple was intimate while using the shared bathroom. They then settled on the bed to watch a movie, but their relaxation was interrupted when they noticed a smoke detector positioned above the bed on the ceiling and another in the corner. Sensing something amiss, they decided to investigate further and found yet another device in the bathroom.

To their shock, they found that these smoke detectors were not what they appeared to be; instead, they were hidden cameras cleverly disguised to monitor their every move. The distressing revelation left Kayelee deeply shaken, and she described experiencing intense panic and shock.

The emotional toll on Gates was profound, as she expressed embarrassment, humiliation, disgrace, and loss of dignity. “At the time, I was gaslighting myself into thinking that I was making it up, that I was being overdramatic because this isn’t something you expect to happen to you,” Gates shared with Fox 5.

Overcome with emotions, the couple promptly vacated the Airbnb, seeking refuge in a hotel, and immediately reported the incident to the police. Law enforcement officers responded to the report and discovered another hidden camera in the basement, where another guest was staying, raising concerns about the potential dissemination of recorded material.

Dan Whitney, a Maryland attorney, voiced his concerns, stating, “Now it’s a Pandora’s box of uncertainty. Once that box is open, once that recording is made, it’s impossible to know where it went, who sent it, has it been shared, has it gone on the internet?”

Christopher Goisse, the property owner, denied any wrongdoing when confronted by FOX 5 a year ago, suggesting the possibility that the guest may have planted the devices and then reported the matter to the police. However, the lawsuit alleges that Goisse obstructed the investigation by refusing to allow the Montgomery County Police Department to search his twin brother Larry’s locked bedroom. Larry later emerged, raising suspicions of potential evidence tampering.

The incident has left the couple grappling with lasting anxieties about their privacy and the possibility of their recorded images being shared without their knowledge. “It gives me the heebie-jeebies not knowing if someone looks at me weird if there’s a potential they have seen it. That always lurks in the back of my head every time I meet somebody,” Gates admitted.

Seeking resolution for the stress and strain caused by the invasion of their privacy, the Texas couple is pursuing $75,000 in damages through the lawsuit. Christopher Goisse has been given 30 days to respond to the allegations.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the Montgomery County Police Department is refraining from commenting on the matter due to the ongoing litigation. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of privacy rights and the need to safeguard against such invasive actions. Recently a cruise ship passenger was arrested for placing a hidden camera in a public bathroom on board a ship.

