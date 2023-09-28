Ansel Adam’s house is for sale for just $5 million!

Have you ever wanted to relocate to San Francisco? Well, if so, you might want to snap up the former home of famous landscape photographer Ansel Adams. And from the photos, it would be quite a beautiful place to live.

Of course, it’s on sale for an asking price of a cool $5,450,000. For a four-bedroom house complete with an artist’s studio and views of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, that seems like a bargain. I’ll take two, please!

The listing explains that the house was originally built in 1902 as an Arts and Crafts chalet-style home. It’s located on the remote sand dunes of the outside lands of San Francisco and has that amazing view of the bridge.

The photographer grew up in the house, even breaking his nose aged four during the 1906 earthquake in it. Adams and his wife apparently added an annex to the grand salon in 1929. The couple lived in the house until 1957 when he moved his family to the Monterey Peninsula.

From the accompanying videos and photos it is clear that the residence has been fully modernised inside and out. In fact, compared with the original, the current house is almost unrecognisable. In fact, the shoreside location of the house almost certainly contributed to Adams’ love of nature. He reportedly spent much of his childhood playing on the dunes and meandering alongside the nearby creek.

Not wishing to sound like a real estate agent myself, the rooms are beautiful, spacious, with tall vaulted ceilings and are full of light. Perfect for the next landscape photographer to walk in Adams’ footsteps perhaps?

But possibly not on most landscape photographer’s incomes. While adams’ family were fairly wealthy back in the day, this house will certainly be out of the reach for most people. Still, we can dream, right?

The house is being sold by Sotheby’s realty, and listed by Joseph Lucier.

[Via Petapixel]