Adobe under fire for its AI tool that makes music from text prompts

Adobe has thrown its hat into the AI music generation ring with Project Music GenAI Control. This experimental tool allows you to create music based on text prompts like “upbeat pop” or “melancholy piano” and refine the results further.

While this sounds like a composer’s dream, some questions remain. What about originality and its impact on the music industry? People on the internet are wondering the same, and judging from the comments – this innovation hasn’t really been received with standing ovations.

What is Project Music GenAI Control?

Project Music GenAI Control offers an integration between music generation and editing. You can generate an audio from scratch or take an already existing sample and transform it. You can “adjust the tempo, structure, and repeating patterns of a piece of music;” Adobe writes on its blog, “choose when to increase and decrease the audio’s intensity; extend the length of a clip; remix a section; or generate a seamlessly repeatable loop.”

This “pixel-level control,” as Adobe calls it, promises efficient workflow improvements for content creators like podcasters and video editors. However, concerns arise regarding the potential for homogenization and the deskilling of actual musicians.

Adobe and AI

Adobe dipped its toes in AI waters quite a while ago. The company introduced the “Smart Sharpen” filter in Photoshop in 1994, and it used early AI techniques to enhance image details automatically. In 2003 came the Content-Aware Fill, but more serious AI stuff only came in 2016 with Adobe Sensei.

In 2019, Project Magenta, a collaborative research project between Google and Adobe, explored creative applications of AI in art and design. And most recently, Adobe launched Firefly, a generative AI model for image creation.

Just as it did with Firefly, Adobe emphasizes its commitment to ethical AI development, including measures to ensure transparency about AI-generated content. Yet, the long-term implications for artistic expression and potential copyright issues remain unclear.

Criticism

Not surprisingly, people weren’t thrilled about Project Music GenAI Control, at least judging from the comments on the YouTube presentation. “Their fake emotions are the best reflection of the artificial, plastic, and unnatural results produced by this AI,” one person wrote. “How can we make generic, lifeless, garbage music even worse? Adobe: we got you,” wrote another. Some comments were witty, but also critical: ” Band in a box? More like bland in a box.”

While Project Music GenAI Control presents exciting possibilities for creative exploration, it’s crucial to approach it with a critical eye. Will it really empower creators? Or it will become a crutch, hindering the development of original musical voices? I guess only time will tell, but at the first glance, the future of music doesn’t look bright.

