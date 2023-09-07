Adobe to discontinue Creative Cloud syncing

Adobe will be pulling the plug on its Creative Cloud syncing from early next year. Starting February 1, 2024, Adobe will begin to discontinue Creative Cloud Synced files for all free and paid personal users. After October 1, 2023, new users will not have any access to file syncing.

The company has said, however, that users associated with Creative Cloud for enterprise or a Creative Cloud for teams business account will not be affected. So what does this mean for the rest of us mere mortals who use the Creative Cloud?

What is the Adobe Creative Cloud anyway?

The Adobe Creative Cloud let you save files on a local device, let’s say, your personal laptop, for example. Once saved to the cloud, you could sync those images with other devices (such as your iPad), which would then let you access those same images.

I used to find it quite useful when switching between editing on my desktop computer and a more portable iPad using mobile apps. The mobile apps for Photoshop and Lightroom are now incredibly powerful, and it was nice to be able to access files on these portable devices without having to worry about carrying an external hard drive.

After Adobe cans the Cloud syncing, we will no longer have the freedom to work in this manner. This is actually a huge shame, particularly as the subscription for the Adobe suite is not exactly cheap.

What you need to do

Adobe says that you won’t lose any files that are in your Adobe Cloud folder. However, from February 2024, files in the cloud folder will no longer be available across multiple devices.

If you want to continue working with files across different devices, Adobe recommends using a third-party cloud storage solution.

Adobe seems to be insisting that you won’t lose any of your photos or documents. However, I will be backing up my files anyway, just in case.