Adobe offers massive 40% discount on Creative Cloud, but you have to hurry

Calling all photographers, graphic designers, and creative professionals: Adobe is offering a steal of a deal on their Creative Cloud suite for a limited time. Until May 13, you can snag a 40% discount on the entire package, bringing the monthly price down from $59.99 to $35.99.

This is your chance to unlock over 20 Adobe apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Dreamweaver, and After Effects. Whether you’re a seasoned creative professional or just starting out, you’ll find what you need for photo and video editing, web design, illustration, and more.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what this limited-time offer gets you:

Massive Savings: Slash your monthly bill by 40% and save over $288 over a year.

A Creative Powerhouse: Access to over 20 top-of-the-line creative applications.

Seamless Workflow: Effortlessly switch between programs and work across different devices.

Built-in Inspiration: Jumpstart your projects with pre-designed templates.

Skill-Building Resources: Learn and improve with step-by-step tutorials.

Ample Storage: Get 100GB of cloud storage to keep your projects safe (with the option to upgrade to a whopping 10TB).

This offer is perfect for anyone who wants to take their creative projects to the next level. Head over to Adobe’s website before May 13th to secure this great deal.