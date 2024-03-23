You can buy a really weird, wrapped Leica M4 for $43,450

So, there is an interesting Leica M4 that will be put on at the next biannual Wetzlar Camera Auction. “Why is it interesting? “you may ask. Well, It’s colored red and blue, it’s wrapped in plastic and wires, and above all, this M4 belonged to the famous Wolfgang Volz, who insisted the colors would make this Leica camera more stealthy, somehow.

The wrapped Leica M4

If you have ever used a film Leica M camera, you know why people like them. They’re classics. The M4 is no expectation. Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, the famous Bulgarian artist, also thought the M4 was pretty great. That’s why he decided to gift an M4 to his friend’s birthday back in 1994. That friend’s name is Wolfgang Volz, and now, about 20 years after he received that gift, it will be listed in the upcoming Wetzlar Camera Auction on October 12, 2024.

Let me fill you in if you haven’t heard of Christo or Volz before. Christo, together with his wife Jeanne-Claude, were artists known for large-scale site-specific environmental installations. Many of their projects involved wrapping landmarks or landscape elements. If that sounds familiar, then yes, the wrapped Leica M4 wasn’t wrapped to be tucked away but to follow their trend of wrapping stuff up. Christo gave this M4 to Volz, who is a successful artist in his own right. Volz photographed many locations, creators, and artists during his long career, including Christo and Jeanne-Claude. They were friends, and this camera is a testament to that.

Alright, I’ll admit. I sort of lied with the title. You will be able to buy this special Leica M4, but $43,450 is only the starting price for this bidding. We have already seen many Leica cameras fetch high bidding prices at auctions. So, this M4 will probably end up selling for way more than $43,500. If you are a serious Leica collector, I recommend keeping an eye on the auction once October comes.

[via Petapixel]

P.S. If you are a collector, and can’t afford this classic M4, you may still get your hand on a Limited Edition Fuji X100VI.