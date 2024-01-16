Tiffen launches a trio of ND/PL filters for DJI Osmo Pocket 3
Jan 16, 2024
High-end filter manufacturer Tiffen has announced three new neutral density/polariser (ND/PL) filters (buy here) for the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 (buy here). The new filters are all polarised and offer neutral density at varying levels.
The three ND strengths are ND8, ND16 and ND32, offering 3, 4 or 5 stops of light reduction, respectively. But they’re not just regular flat neutral density filters, thanks to that polariser.
Tiffen ND/PL Filters for DJI Osmo Pocket 3
Tiffen says that their new line of filters for the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 feature a hydrophobic and anti-scratch multilayer coating. Tiffen’s filters are often noted for their durability, so there are no surprises here.
Of course, most of Tiffen’s filters don’t get carried around in a pocket without protection all day. So, it will be interesting to see how well they stand up to the real world. Their filters for the DJI Pocket 2 (buy here) were always highly spoken of. And it does come with a 10-year warranty on the glass, which is extremely impressive. It’s essentially a warranty for the entire useful life of the product.
An aluminium filter clip attaches them to the head of your camera. The filters are very lightweight, so they should have little effect on camera stability or battery life. And they will mean that you can get slower, more cinematic shutter speeds when shooting out in bright sun.
Price and Availability
The Tiffen ND/PL Filters are available to buy now for $69.99. The kit includes all three ND8/PL, ND16/PL and ND32/PL filters, offering 3, 4 and 5 steps of light reduction, respectively.
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
