DJI announces Osmo Pocket 3 with a larger sensor and 10-bit recording

DJI has revealed the Osmo Pocket 3 (519$), their latest handheld gimbal camera in the Osmo lineup. It features a new one-inch sensor, 4k 120p recording, 10-bit D-Log M, and 10-bit HLG color profiles.

Like its predecessor, the Osmo Pocket 3 utilizes a 20mm (equivalent) lens with a fixed f2.0 aperture. (Technically, the DJI Osmo Pocket 2 was f1.8, but it’s not much of a difference). What is new is the much larger one-inch CMOS sensor of the Osmo 3, compared to the previous 1/7-inch sensor.

Move fast between horizontal and vertical shooting

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has a two-inch OLED touchscreen with 100% P3 color gamut coverage. One inch larger than the Osmo Pocket 2 and the original Osmo Pocket. Additionally, you can now rotate the screen to switch between horizontal and vertical recordings.

Since the dawn of smartphones, recording vertically has been a thing. But with TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube shorts becoming more and more popular, switching quickly between horizontal and vertical is a nice thing indeed.

Battery

DJI upgraded their battery to 1300mAh capacity, about 50% larger than before. It can be charged to 80% in 16 minutes and 100% in 32 minutes. The Osmo Pocket 3 can record up to 116 minutes at 4k/60p, or 166 minutes at 1080p/24p. Meanwhile, the old Osmo Pocket 2, is rated for a bit shorter 140 minutes while recording 1080p/24p.

Picture Quality

The Osmo Pocket 3 features a wider ISO range of 100-6400 (compared to the 100-3200 of the Osmo Pocket 2). But, while ISO improved the resolution for stills went down. Now you are limited to 9.4 megapixel stills compared to the 64 megapixels of the previous generation.

Both the Osmo Pocket 3 and Osmo Pocket 2 can record 1080p at up to 240fps. But now you also have the option to record 120p slow motion at 4k quality.

Microphone

You can pair the Osmo Pocket 3 with the DJI Mic 2 transmitter. It contains a microphone (duh) and 8 GB of internal storage to be used as a backup for audio recordings. It can also transmit its sound directly to the Osmo Pocket 3. According to DJI, the Mic 2 transmitter should last up to 6 hours on a single charge.

Users can choose to record the audio from just the Mic 2 or record simultaneously from the camera and transmitter for a stereo setup.

Specifications

Camera Image Sensor 1″-Type CMOS Optics 35mm-Equivalent Focal Length 20mm Maximum Aperture f/2 Minimum Focus Distance 7.9″ / 20.1 cm Fixed Focus Yes Angle of View Wide: 180° Recording Media/Memory Card Slot Single Slot: microSD (Unspecified Type) (UHS-II) [512 GB Maximum] Video Format 3840 x 2160p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC) 2688 x 1512p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC) 1920 x 1080p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC) 3072 x 3072p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC) 2160 x 2160p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC) 1080 x 1080p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC) 1728 x 3072p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC) 1512 x 2688p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC) 1080 x 1920p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC) Slow Motion Mode 120 fps Recorded at 3840 x 2160p 100 fps Recorded at 3840 x 2160p 120 fps Recorded at 2688 x 1512p 240 fps Recorded at 1920 x 1080p 120 fps Recorded at 1920 x 1080p Still Image Support JPEG / Raw 9.4 MP Audio Format AAC Sampling Frequency AAC: 48.0 kHz Bit Rate AAC: 16.0-Bit IP Streaming UVC/UAC 1920 x 1080 Display Display Type Fixed Touchscreen LCD Display Size 2.0″ Resolution 314 x 556 Secondary Display None Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 1 Second in Photo/Video Mode Exposure Control ISO Sensitivity Range Photo 50 to 6400 Video 50 to 6400 (Extended: 50 to 16,000) Interval Recording .5 Second , 1 Second , 2 Seconds , 3 Seconds , 4 Seconds , 5 Seconds , 6 Seconds , 8 Seconds , 10 Seconds , 15 Seconds , 20 Seconds , 25 Seconds , 30 Seconds , 40 Seconds , 60 Seconds Burst Photo None Features Image Stabilization Integrated 3-Axis Gimbal Built-In Mic Yes Built-In Speaker No Wireless 2.4 / 5 GHz Wi-Fi Mobile App Compatible Yes: Android & iOS App Name: DJI Mimo *As of October, 2023: Check with manufacturer for the most up-to-date compatibility Tripod Mounting Thread None General Battery Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Polymer Battery Pack, 7.70 VDC, 1300 mAh Max Runtime: 2.6 Hours per Charge Charging Method USB Charging Time 0.5 Hours Operating Temperature 32 to 104°F / 0 to 40°C Dimensions (W x H x D) 5.5 x 1.7 x 1.3″ / 139.7 x 42.2 x 33.5 mm Weight 6.3 oz / 179 g

Accessories

DJI offers plenty of optional accessories to the DJI Osmo Pocket 3: ND filter set (ND16, ND64 and ND256 filters)

Attachable 950 mAh battery handle

Mini Tripod

Wide angle conversion lens (for an expanded FOV of 108 degrees)

Black mist filter

Price and Availability

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is available now at 519$, with the expanded Creator Combo (which features the mini tripod, DJI Mic 2 transmitter, battery handle, and a carrying case) at 669$.