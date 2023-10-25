DIY Photography

DJI announces Osmo Pocket 3 with a larger sensor and 10-bit recording

DJI has revealed the Osmo Pocket 3 (519$), their latest handheld gimbal camera in the Osmo lineup. It features a new one-inch sensor, 4k 120p recording, 10-bit D-Log M, and 10-bit HLG color profiles.

Like its predecessor, the Osmo Pocket 3 utilizes a 20mm (equivalent) lens with a fixed f2.0 aperture. (Technically, the DJI Osmo Pocket 2 was f1.8, but it’s not much of a difference). What is new is the much larger one-inch CMOS sensor of the Osmo 3, compared to the previous 1/7-inch sensor.

Move fast between horizontal and vertical shooting

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has a two-inch OLED touchscreen with 100% P3 color gamut coverage. One inch larger than the Osmo Pocket 2 and the original Osmo Pocket. Additionally, you can now rotate the screen to switch between horizontal and vertical recordings.

Since the dawn of smartphones, recording vertically has been a thing. But with TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube shorts becoming more and more popular, switching quickly between horizontal and vertical is a nice thing indeed.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3: horizontal screen

Battery

DJI upgraded their battery to 1300mAh capacity, about 50% larger than before. It can be charged to 80% in 16 minutes and 100% in 32 minutes. The Osmo Pocket 3 can record up to 116 minutes at 4k/60p, or 166 minutes at 1080p/24p. Meanwhile, the old Osmo Pocket 2, is rated for a bit shorter 140 minutes while recording 1080p/24p.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3: battery

Picture Quality

The Osmo Pocket 3 features a wider ISO range of 100-6400 (compared to the 100-3200 of the Osmo Pocket 2). But, while ISO improved the resolution for stills went down. Now you are limited to 9.4 megapixel stills compared to the 64 megapixels of the previous generation.

Both the Osmo Pocket 3 and Osmo Pocket 2 can record 1080p at up to 240fps. But now you also have the option to record 120p slow motion at 4k quality.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3: video

Microphone

You can pair the Osmo Pocket 3 with the DJI Mic 2 transmitter. It contains a microphone (duh) and 8 GB of internal storage to be used as a backup for audio recordings. It can also transmit its sound directly to the Osmo Pocket 3. According to DJI, the Mic 2 transmitter should last up to 6 hours on a single charge.

Users can choose to record the audio from just the Mic 2 or record simultaneously from the camera and transmitter for a stereo setup.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3: Rear view
DJI Osmo Pocket 3: Side view
DJI Osmo Pocket 3: Front view
DJI Osmo Pocket 3: side view horizontal
DJI Osmo Pocket 3: creator bundle

Specifications

Camera
Image Sensor1″-Type CMOS
Optics
35mm-Equivalent Focal Length20mm 
Maximum Aperturef/2
Minimum Focus Distance7.9″ / 20.1 cm
Fixed FocusYes
Angle of ViewWide: 180°
Recording
Media/Memory Card SlotSingle Slot: microSD (Unspecified Type) (UHS-II) [512 GB Maximum]
Video Format3840 x 2160p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
2688 x 1512p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
1920 x 1080p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
3072 x 3072p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
2160 x 2160p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
1080 x 1080p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
1728 x 3072p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
1512 x 2688p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
1080 x 1920p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
Slow Motion Mode120 fps Recorded at 3840 x 2160p
100 fps Recorded at 3840 x 2160p
120 fps Recorded at 2688 x 1512p
240 fps Recorded at 1920 x 1080p
120 fps Recorded at 1920 x 1080p
Still Image SupportJPEG / Raw
9.4 MP
Audio FormatAAC
Sampling FrequencyAAC: 48.0 kHz
Bit RateAAC: 16.0-Bit
IP StreamingUVC/UAC
1920 x 1080
Display
Display TypeFixed Touchscreen LCD
Display Size2.0″
Resolution314 x 556
Secondary DisplayNone
Shutter Speed1/8000 to 1 Second in Photo/Video Mode
Exposure Control
ISO Sensitivity RangePhoto
50 to 6400
Video
50 to 6400 (Extended: 50 to 16,000)
Interval Recording.5 Second , 1 Second , 2 Seconds , 3 Seconds , 4 Seconds , 5 Seconds , 6 Seconds , 8 Seconds , 10 Seconds , 15 Seconds , 20 Seconds , 25 Seconds , 30 Seconds , 40 Seconds , 60 Seconds
Burst PhotoNone
Features
Image StabilizationIntegrated 3-Axis Gimbal
Built-In MicYes
Built-In SpeakerNo
Wireless2.4 / 5 GHz Wi-Fi
Mobile App CompatibleYes: Android & iOS
App Name: DJI Mimo
*As of October, 2023: Check with manufacturer for the most up-to-date compatibility
Tripod Mounting ThreadNone
General
BatteryRechargeable Lithium-Ion Polymer Battery Pack, 7.70 VDC, 1300 mAh
Max Runtime: 2.6 Hours per Charge
Charging MethodUSB
Charging Time0.5 Hours
Operating Temperature32 to 104°F / 0 to 40°C
Dimensions (W x H x D)5.5 x 1.7 x 1.3″ / 139.7 x 42.2 x 33.5 mm
Weight6.3 oz / 179 g

Accessories

DJI offers plenty of optional accessories to the DJI Osmo Pocket 3:

  • ND filter set (ND16, ND64 and ND256 filters)
  • Attachable 950 mAh battery handle
  • Mini Tripod
  • Wide angle conversion lens (for an expanded FOV of 108 degrees)
  • Black mist filter

Price and Availability

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is available now at 519$, with the expanded Creator Combo (which features the mini tripod, DJI Mic 2 transmitter, battery handle, and a carrying case) at 669$.

