DJI announces Osmo Pocket 3 with a larger sensor and 10-bit recording

DJI has revealed the Osmo Pocket 3 (519$), their latest handheld gimbal camera in the Osmo lineup. It features a new one-inch sensor, 4k 120p recording, 10-bit D-Log M, and 10-bit HLG color profiles.
Like its predecessor, the Osmo Pocket 3 utilizes a 20mm (equivalent) lens with a fixed f2.0 aperture. (Technically, the DJI Osmo Pocket 2 was f1.8, but it’s not much of a difference). What is new is the much larger one-inch CMOS sensor of the Osmo 3, compared to the previous 1/7-inch sensor.
Move fast between horizontal and vertical shooting
The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has a two-inch OLED touchscreen with 100% P3 color gamut coverage. One inch larger than the Osmo Pocket 2 and the original Osmo Pocket. Additionally, you can now rotate the screen to switch between horizontal and vertical recordings.
Since the dawn of smartphones, recording vertically has been a thing. But with TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube shorts becoming more and more popular, switching quickly between horizontal and vertical is a nice thing indeed.
Battery
DJI upgraded their battery to 1300mAh capacity, about 50% larger than before. It can be charged to 80% in 16 minutes and 100% in 32 minutes. The Osmo Pocket 3 can record up to 116 minutes at 4k/60p, or 166 minutes at 1080p/24p. Meanwhile, the old Osmo Pocket 2, is rated for a bit shorter 140 minutes while recording 1080p/24p.
Picture Quality
The Osmo Pocket 3 features a wider ISO range of 100-6400 (compared to the 100-3200 of the Osmo Pocket 2). But, while ISO improved the resolution for stills went down. Now you are limited to 9.4 megapixel stills compared to the 64 megapixels of the previous generation.
Both the Osmo Pocket 3 and Osmo Pocket 2 can record 1080p at up to 240fps. But now you also have the option to record 120p slow motion at 4k quality.
Microphone
You can pair the Osmo Pocket 3 with the DJI Mic 2 transmitter. It contains a microphone (duh) and 8 GB of internal storage to be used as a backup for audio recordings. It can also transmit its sound directly to the Osmo Pocket 3. According to DJI, the Mic 2 transmitter should last up to 6 hours on a single charge.
Users can choose to record the audio from just the Mic 2 or record simultaneously from the camera and transmitter for a stereo setup.
Specifications
|Camera
|Image Sensor
|1″-Type CMOS
|Optics
|35mm-Equivalent Focal Length
|20mm
|Maximum Aperture
|f/2
|Minimum Focus Distance
|7.9″ / 20.1 cm
|Fixed Focus
|Yes
|Angle of View
|Wide: 180°
|Recording
|Media/Memory Card Slot
|Single Slot: microSD (Unspecified Type) (UHS-II) [512 GB Maximum]
|Video Format
|3840 x 2160p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
|2688 x 1512p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
|1920 x 1080p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
|3072 x 3072p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
|2160 x 2160p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
|1080 x 1080p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
|1728 x 3072p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
|1512 x 2688p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
|1080 x 1920p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (130 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)
|Slow Motion Mode
|120 fps Recorded at 3840 x 2160p
|100 fps Recorded at 3840 x 2160p
|120 fps Recorded at 2688 x 1512p
|240 fps Recorded at 1920 x 1080p
|120 fps Recorded at 1920 x 1080p
|Still Image Support
|JPEG / Raw
|9.4 MP
|Audio Format
|AAC
|Sampling Frequency
|AAC: 48.0 kHz
|Bit Rate
|AAC: 16.0-Bit
|IP Streaming
|UVC/UAC
|1920 x 1080
|Display
|Display Type
|Fixed Touchscreen LCD
|Display Size
|2.0″
|Resolution
|314 x 556
|Secondary Display
|None
|Shutter Speed
|1/8000 to 1 Second in Photo/Video Mode
|Exposure Control
|ISO Sensitivity Range
|Photo
|50 to 6400
|Video
|50 to 6400 (Extended: 50 to 16,000)
|Interval Recording
|.5 Second , 1 Second , 2 Seconds , 3 Seconds , 4 Seconds , 5 Seconds , 6 Seconds , 8 Seconds , 10 Seconds , 15 Seconds , 20 Seconds , 25 Seconds , 30 Seconds , 40 Seconds , 60 Seconds
|Burst Photo
|None
|Features
|Image Stabilization
|Integrated 3-Axis Gimbal
|Built-In Mic
|Yes
|Built-In Speaker
|No
|Wireless
|2.4 / 5 GHz Wi-Fi
|Mobile App Compatible
|Yes: Android & iOS
|App Name: DJI Mimo
|*As of October, 2023: Check with manufacturer for the most up-to-date compatibility
|Tripod Mounting Thread
|None
|General
|Battery
|Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Polymer Battery Pack, 7.70 VDC, 1300 mAh
|Max Runtime: 2.6 Hours per Charge
|Charging Method
|USB
|Charging Time
|0.5 Hours
|Operating Temperature
|32 to 104°F / 0 to 40°C
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|5.5 x 1.7 x 1.3″ / 139.7 x 42.2 x 33.5 mm
|Weight
|6.3 oz / 179 g
Accessories
DJI offers plenty of optional accessories to the DJI Osmo Pocket 3:
- ND filter set (ND16, ND64 and ND256 filters)
- Attachable 950 mAh battery handle
- Mini Tripod
- Wide angle conversion lens (for an expanded FOV of 108 degrees)
- Black mist filter
Price and Availability
The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is available now at 519$, with the expanded Creator Combo (which features the mini tripod, DJI Mic 2 transmitter, battery handle, and a carrying case) at 669$.
