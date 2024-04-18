This guy mounted a 1984 Polaroid camera on his FPV drone

We’ve seen a lot of new drones come out over the last few years. Always boasting better cameras, with higher resolution and sharper lenses. And we love them. But sometimes, it’s nice to take a step back in time.

Clark Lupton of Virginia-based Air Views Media, definitely stepped back in time with this one. He mounted a Polaroid 600 camera from 1984 from his modern-day FPV drone for some fun instant aerial photography.

Mixing old tech with new

Polaroid cameras have always had a certain allure. Even though we get photography even more instantly from our smartphones these days, Polaroid (and Fuji Instax) instant film is becoming more and more popular again.

They offer a unique look at our world that no other camera seems to capture. And Polaroid is actually releasing new cameras again. But, what happens if we put one up in the air?

That’s what Clark did, strapping a Polaroid to the top of his FPV drone to take it out for a spin. As well as the Polaroid, we can see Clark also attached an Insta360 GO 3 (buy here) to capture the footage looking back at the drone.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen old cameras mixed with new drones. Last year, we saw Australian film photographer Jason De Freitas strap a Super 8 movie camera to his FPV drone.

I quite enjoy seeing new technology mixed with old. Dragging old tech into the modern age often leads to unique results that may not otherwise be possible.

Hopefully, Clark will post a few more of the Polaroids he’s captured from the air.