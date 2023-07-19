These guys put a 360 Go 3 on a farm cat, this is what it saw

Every new technology merely brings better ways of creating cat videos. Or at least, that’s what it seems like sometimes. When the Insta 360 Go 3 was announced recently, you had to know that someone was going to make an epic cat video with it.

And here we are. The three guys from Corridor Crew spent an inordinate amount of time and energy figuring out how to get great footage with the Insta 360 Go 3 on their farm cat. And it’s every bit as great as you imagine.

First of all, the trio need to resolve stability and attachment issues with the cat. They first try a harness, but it’s too uncomfortable, and the cat just wants to lie down (which seems reasonable).

Instead, they go a bit more basic and fashion something out of cardboard attached to the cat’s collar. The cat isn’t bothered (are cats ever bothered?), and this time, with a few settings adjustments like keeping the horizon steady, it seems to work.

We see the cat’s eye view, albeit slightly lower, with the whiskers cutely visible at the top of the frame. The camera is then put on Junior, the farm cat, to see what unfolds during its secretive farm life.

The great thing about these tiny Insta Go cameras, particularly the new version 3, is that the camera detaches from the main body, letting you view a preview remotely. It’s ideal for these remote shooting ideas. The camera itself also happens to be waterproof, so there is no problem if the cat decides to take a bath, though knowing cats, that’s highly unlikely to happen.

We see footage of the cat climbing a tree, hanging out with chickens, and spotting a rat. Junior isn’t all that bothered about doing anything about the rat, seeming to be in a live-and-let-live mood. The camera is put on the farm dog instead, who seems to get up to far more interesting antics.

It’s a great experiment and worth a watch if you were considering buying one of these nifty little action cameras.