The $159 TTArtisan 10mm f/2 boasts near-zero distortion

TTArtisan 10mm F2 APS-C

TTArtisan has released a new 10mm f/2 lens for APS-C cameras. It offers an ultra-wide 105º field of view, with a bright f/2 aperture. The company claims that is also has “nearly zero distortion”.

It’s available for Sony E, Fuji X, Nikon Z, Canon RF and Micro Four Thirds mounts, providing a good range of compatibility. Of course, being available for Canon RF, it’s a manual focus lens. It’s also really inexpensive.

YouTube video

TTArtisan 10mm f/2 APS-C Lens

With a lens this wide, manual focus isn’t really an issue. Ultra-wide lenses like this typically only have a narrow field of view when you’re within a metre or so of the subject. Beyond that, pretty much the entire world is in focus.

Or, things outside the world, such as stars. The TTArtisan 10mm f/2 boasts near-zero distortion and with its wide aperture, it’s ideally suited to astrophotography. TTArtisan also says that it has excellent coma control, ensuring that stars stay round throughout the frame.

TTArtisan 10mm f2 APS-C Astrophotography

Looking at some of the sample images, such as the one above, there’s still some room for improvement. That being said, it’s a $159 lens. We can’t exactly expect too much from it, can we?

Professional or Portable Mode

This is an interesting bit of marketing. The company says the lens has “2 modes”. One of which is “Professional” mode. The lens includes a 72mm round filter holder. This is essentially an adapter that connects to the end of the lens, allowing you to use screw-on filters.

With a lens this wide, you’re not going to be using circular polarizers or variable NDs. But regular NDs and perhaps ND grads are definitely doable.

Left: "Professional" mode / Right: "Portable" mode
Left: “Professional” mode / Right: “Portable” mode

The other is “Portable” mode. This is for using the lens filterless. As well as the 72mm screw-on thread adapter, the TTArtisan 10mm f/2 APS-C also comes with a rubber lens cap that slips over the end of the lens. This means you’re ready to go at a moment’s notice and don’t need to worry about lens caps clipped into filter threads.

The idea of a filter holder making a lens “Professional” mode is quite amusing. However, it’s great to see that a filter holder has been supplied. Such consideration from a lens manufacturer is rare. So, to see it in a lens this cheap is a nice touch.

TTArtisan 10mm f/2 APS-C Specs

Focal length10mm
FormatAPS-C
MountSony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Fuji X, Micro Four Thirds
Focus typeManual focus
Max aperturef/2
Min aperturef/16
Min focus distance25cm
Optics13 elements in 10 groups
Aperture blades8
Filter diameter72mm (via Adapter)
Weight333-345g

Sample Images

TTArtisan 10mm F2 APS-C Astrophotography
TTArtisan 10mm F2 APS-C Architecture
TTArtisan 10mm F2 APS-C Interiors
TTArtisan 10mm F2 APS-C Landscape
TTArtisan 10mm F2 APS-C Night Cityscape
TTArtisan 10mm F2 APS-C Sample Photo
TTArtisan 10mm F2 APS-C Landscape

Price and Availability

The TTArtisan 10mm f/2 APS-C is available to buy soon for $159 in Sony E, Fuji X, Nikon Z, Canon RF and Micro Four Thirds mounts.

