Mint’s upcoming compact film camera is an AF version Rollei 35

Mint has finally announced its upcoming compact film camera. Its development was announced a year ago, although they didn’t give out much information at the time. They haven’t released much more information since then, either.

Now, though, they’re essentially releasing a modern, autofocus version of the Rollei 35. And not only will it look like one, but it’ll bear the Rollei name, too. The two companies have negotiated the use of the brand, and the camera will be the Rollei 35AF (buy here).

The box in which the MiNT Rollei 35AF arrives

Not an Instant Camera!

MiNT is primarily known for its instant film cameras. But a year ago, it took the decision to branch out into film. Its first film camera is the MiNT Rollei 35AF. As the name suggests, it’s an autofocus camera based on the old Rollei 35.

Released in 1966, the Rollei 35 wasn’t a perfect camera. In fact, over time, its issues and shortcomings became apparent. The new MiNT Rollei 35 addresses things like the manual zone focus system and the odd positioning of the flash.

The original (right) vs updated (left) housing designs

The autofocus system is a significant change and improvement over the original. The case of the camera, too, has been updated to account fo the modern modifications. MiNT hasn’t released the exact specs of the lens, though, so what focal length we’ll get or its focus range is unknown.

Its metering capabilities haven’t been announced yet. The original did have a built-in meter. It was the only reason why it required a battery. If it’s anything like my old Nikkormats, that means you can still shoot it without a battery, you may need to rely on exposure rules like Sunny 16 or purchase a handheld light meter for best results.

Price and Availability

The MiNT Rollei 35AF is not yet available to purchase. It’s expected to be released during Summer 2024, although a price has not yet been announced.