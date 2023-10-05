Leica just dropped a $389 hybrid instant camera

If you really want a Leica, and can’t get your hands on the $8,995 Leica M10-R, I think you can consider the new Leica SOFORT 2 for just $389.

Ok, Ok, you got me, those two are not really comparable. The M10-R is a digital 40 MP ragerfinder, while the SOFORT 2 is a 4.9 MP instant-hybrid camera. that said, you should read on.

The Leica SOFORT 2 hybrid instant camera

You may have guessed it by the name, but the Leica SOFORT 2 is not Leica’s first instant camera. the first was the Sofort Instant Film Camera which is sadly discontinued. Now, after five years, Leica is coming back and adding digital capabilities to this line.

The main upgrade, as the name suggests is the new digital file storage which, in practice, splits the camera into two distinct units (that live in the same body). A 4.9-megapixel camera, and an INSTAX Mini printer.

Leica puts a lot on style

Before getting into the technical specs, it’s real that Leica (being Leica) is putting a lot of weight on style. After all, it’s not the photo quality you are after if you opt for an instant-film (or 5MP) camera.

The camera comes in three different colors: white, red, and black. And they all feature the famous red dot. (even the red one has a red-on-red dot). The design is clean, and has very few buttons on the top and back to break the design. That said, lets look at what this camera actually is.

Leica SOFORT 2: half camera, half printer

Since the SOFORT 2 captures images digitally, and then prints them on Instax paper (not cheap), you can basically look at it as two separate units, a camera and a printer.

The Leica SOFORT 2 camera

First, the Leica SOFORT 2 is a camera. At first glance, the SOFORT reminds me of an old point-and-shot camera, with only a few buttons and a small 3″ LCD. It even has a small view finder to help you compose.

The 4.9 MP files are then saved to the internal memory or an SD card for you to choose their faith. And there is quite a bit to choose from: there are ten Filmstyles and ten Lensstyles options. Filmstyles is Leica’s jargon for filters. Lensstyles is their effects section with a nice selection: fisheye, macro, double exposure, and a few more.

Now that you have your shot it’s time to look at:

The Leica SOFORT 2 printer

The printer takes Instax mini paper, which is not cheap at about 60 cents a pop. On the flip side, you can select which photos to print and which to leave on the card.

Additionally, you can use the Leica FOTOS app to “push” your smartphone photos into the SOFORT 2 and print them as instax photos.

I understand what Leica are trying to do here, but for me, it takes some of the instant film magic away. If you can print whatever photos you want on this camera, and you can not-print the photos it takes, it is more of a fancy printer than it is an instant camera. I am not saying it’s a bad thing, I am just calling it what it is.

Leica SOFORT 2 accessories

As with any new family, the SOFORT 2 comes with a slew of accessories. If you don’t like the Fuji Instax stock, Leica offers two more options with warm white or golden frames.

They also offer clever wooden frames (black or wood) that look gorgeous, some other frame sets, straps, and even branded Sharpies in a Leica box. If you are in it for the brand experience, you will be very satisfied.

Leica SOFORT 2 technical specification

Camera type Hybrid instant camera with print function Speichermedium Internal memory & microSD / microSDHC memory card approx. 45 images (internal memory) / approx. 850 images (1GB microSD-memory card) Operating conditions 5 °C to +40 °C Interface USB 3.1 Gen1 Typ-C Tripod thread A 1⁄4 DIN 4503 (1⁄4”) in the base plate Dimensions 123 mm x 86 m x 44 mm Weight approx. 320g (w/o film pack, w/ lens cap) Sensor Sensor Size CMOS-Sensor, 1/5 Zoll Filter RGB colour filter File format JPEG (DCF 2.0, Exif 2.31) Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Pixel (4,9MP) Filesize approx. 1,2 MB Colorspace sRGB Lens Description Leica Summar 1:2/2,4mm (corresponds to approx. 28mm with 35mm) Aperture range f2 to f16 (automatic exposure control) Creative Functions 10 Film Styles (Normal, Vivid, Pale, Canvas, Monochrome, Sepia, Yellow, Red, Blue, Retro) 10 Lens Effects (Normal, Vignette, Soft Focus, Blur, Fisheye, Color Shift, Light Leak, Mirror, Double Exposure, Half-Frame) Print Function Output variants Pictures from the internal memory and the inserted memory card can be printed. The last 50 prints are stored and can be printed repeatedly. If the Leica FOTOS app is connected, photos can also be sent to the camera via the app. Film Type Sofort color film pack (mini), warm white: 19677 Sofort color film pack (mini) Neo Gold: 19678 Sofort color film duo pack (mini), warm white: 19679 Film size 86 × 54 mm Image size 62 x 46 mm Display Display 3” TFT LCD, approx. 460 000 dots Shutter Shutter speeds 1/4 – 1/8000 sec. (automatic exposure control) Focus range 10cm to ∞ Focus mode AFs Exposure Exposure metering TTL 256 split metering, multi metering Exposure modes Program Mode Exposure compensation ±2,0 EV in 1/3 EV steps ISO sensitivity range ISO 100 to ISO 1600 (automatic exposure control) Weißabgleich Automatic (Auto), Preset (Daylight, Cloudy, Tungsten, Flourescent 1, Flourescent 2, Flourescent 3) Flash Shooting range Effective range: approx.0,5m – 1,5m Flash control Automatic Flash/ on / off Equipment Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 LE: (2402–2480MHz), maximum Power (e.i.r.p.): 7,79 dBm Menu languages English, German, French, Italien, Spanish, Portugues, Russian, Japanese, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Korean Power supply Battery Lithium-Ion Battery (internal, not exchangable), made in china; 3.7V, 740mAh, 2.6 Wh, approx. 100 instant print (battery fully charged), Charging time approx. 2-3 hours; with camera switched off: 5V/500mA (2.5W to 5W) USB-power supply When in stand-by mode or switched off: USB charging function, When switched on: USB power supply and intermittent charging Scope of delivery USB cable, carrying strap, quick start guide, lens cap

Price and availability

The Leica SOFORT 2 will be available for purchase in about a month on November 9th. And it would set you back $389.