How to take your video editing to the next level with ChatGPT

I have to admit I’ve not followed much of the developments in AI over the last year or two. AI image generation just doesn’t really interest me. Well, except perhaps for generating concept images for an actual photoshoot.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, is something I’ve been experimenting with quite a bit. I’ve mostly been using it for research, but this video from Kyler Holland shows how we can use ChatGPT to make our video editing lives easier.

Appeasing the Social Media Gods

It’s a simple fact these days that if we’re posting content online, we need to appease the social media gods. It feels like we need to post just about everywhere to get our stuff in front of enough people to make it worth doing.

But when you’ve already spent hours or days editing a video, the last thing you want to go back and do is analyse it and chop it down into Reels, Shorts, or whatever for various social media platforms. This is where ChatGPT steps in.

Text-based Video Editing

In the video, Kyler shows it in use with Premiere Pro. Premiere Pro recently added transcription and text-based video editing, letting you produce subtitles and see a complete transcript of your video in text form. It also lets you edit simply by selecting text in the transcription.

But so has DaVinci Resolve. We first saw it in beta form at NAB 2023 in Las Vegas earlier this year. A couple of months ago, it came out of beta and was added to the public stable release.

Text-based editing is the whole key to this process.

So, how does ChatGPT help?

The transcription features of Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve allow you to get your whole video into one big text file. ChatGPT – especially if you get the paid version – is pretty smart. You can enter your video transcript and ask it for its thoughts on it.

There is a limit to the amount of information you can send ChatGPT at once, but if you split it up into logical chunks – Kyler uses 10-12 minute segments – you can ask it to highlight interesting parts. Kyler uses it to summarise sections with quotes, letting him easily see what he might want to cut down into a short.

But it does it intelligently (sort of). It’s not going to just pick a single long clip. It’s going to group the sentences that most sense to put together in order to create a coherent short. It’s not going to be perfect every time, but it’s a great starting point for creating shorts.

The fact that you’re able to utilise text-based editing means that you can see within a couple of minutes whether or not a segment is going to work for a short for social media. The days of hunting the timeline for certain words or phrases and having to keep track of a bunch of random clips on your timeline are over.

Is ChatGPT the only way?

There are, of course, a number of AI-powered tools where you can upload your video, and it’ll automatically edit shorts for you, giving you final videos to download. I’ve experimented with a couple of them. On one whose name currently escapes me, I uploaded a 15-minute video, and it spat back 10 or so edited shorts.

Most of them weren’t that great, but one or two actually looked pretty good and were potentially things I’d consider uploading. For a free sample of a paid service, it didn’t impress me that much, though. A 10-20% hit rate isn’t that great.

While ChatGPT does have a paid service, too, their free service should be more than enough for something like this. So, it’ll save you a lot of time and money, and it’ll give you a lot more than ten samples for your video. And even if you do get the paid service, it’s not limited to just this one function.