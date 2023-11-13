DxO adds 1,872 Optics Modules including Sony A7C II, A7RC and DJI drones

DxO has announced PureRaw 3.7, which comes with the usual assortment of bug fixes. It also brings the latest DxO Optics Modules updates to the software. In the latest round, they’ve added 1,872 new camera and lens combos.

The new Optics Modules cover recent drone and camera releases. For drones, that means the DJI Air 3 (buy here) and Mini 2 SE (buy here). On the camera side, there’s the Fuji GFX100 II (buy here), the Sony A7C II (buy here) and the Sony A7CR (buy here).

DxO, the world’s leading authority in automatic optical corrections, is pleased to announce 1,872 new Optics Modules, This latest batch includes support for the recent Sony A7C II and A7C R cameras, Fujifilm’s medium format GFX100 II, DJI drones including the DJI Air 3 and DJI Mini 2 SE. Plus support for lenses such as Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II, Leica Vario Elmarit SL 100-400mm f/5-6, and Tamron optics for Sony FE and Nikon Z mounts; fresh prime lenses from Fujifilm, Tokina, TTArtisan, Viltrox, and Voigtländer. DxO Press Release

The list of cameras is quite short, as the company already has plenty in their database already. In fact, they have over 86,000 camera and lens modules available to download on-demand as you need them. Several recent camera releases have been added to the latest update, including:

DJI Air 3

DJI Mini 2 SE

Fuji GFX100 II

Sony A7C II

Sony A7C R

The list of new lenses is a little more extensive, adding some lenses from the big names, as well as quite a few from smaller manufacturers.

All of the new DxO Optics Modules are available to download from within DxO PureRaw. You can learn more about how DxO tests its camera and lens combinations to create its Optics Modules here. And here is the complete list of camera and lens combinations supported.