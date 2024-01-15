Composition tips for wedding photographers (and everyone else)

Jan 15, 2024

Fire & Ice

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join Discussion

Share:

Composition tips for wedding photographers (and everyone else)

Jan 15, 2024

Fire & Ice

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join the Discussion

Share on:

Composition tips for wedding photographers (and everyone else)

Rules are made to be broken but are also made for a reason. Our ‘go-to’ is the widely known rule of thirds, and is considered in the majority of our intentional compositions. But what other compositions do we use? Our friends at Fire & Ice did a fantastic job creating a full composition tutorial for wedding photographers.

Golden Ratio

Composition tips for wedding photographers - golden ratio

Based on the Fibonacci numbers, this composition uses arcs infinitely resembling the shape of a spiral, which can be used to create balanced and aesthetically pleasing photos.

Cross

Composition tips for wedding photographers - cross

A simple but harmonious composition using two lines, creating a midsection crosshair with the subject in the center of the frame.

Tunnel

Composition tips for wedding photographers - tunnel

Similar to “leading lines,” tunnel composition is used to draw your eye to a subject using depth.

L-Shape

Composition tips for wedding photographers L - shape

The L-shaped composition appears when the elements create the “L” shape, which can be (and often is) multiplied. The static horizontal and vertical lines this kind of composition presents create the feeling of rest, stillness, and harmony

S-Curve

Composition tips for wedding photographers - S curve

The curved lines in an S-curve composition add a sense of movement to an otherwise static image. In some cases, they can even add visual depth and perspective to the shot.

V-Shape

Composition tips for wedding photographers - V shape

Not only can a V lead the eye quickly to the focal point, but it can also lock the viewer’s focus on the subject.

Circular

Composition tips for wedding photographers - circular

A circle offers a different path to composition, a path where curves in the scene work well, but straight lines can tend to be at odds with the border. The circle represents a framing element that, in many ways, is far closer to how we actually see the world.

Pyramid

Composition tips for wedding photographers - pyramid

With the stable triangle composition, there is a symmetric arrangement of elements. Our example shown above is quite ‘literal’, but this composition can work using multiple elements within a frame, making a ‘pyramid’ shape to keep the attention at the image axis.

Rule of Thirds

Composition tips for wedding photographers - rule of thirds

A grid is used to divide a photo into nine equal parts, offering four crosshairs for placing important subjects. This guide helps balance your main subject with negative space.

Balanced

Composition tips for wedding photographers - balanced

If you think of each element in your frame as having actual weight, a balanced composition offers two focus points of the same ‘weight,’ i.e., size, sharpness, and color. An evenly balanced composition creates a feeling of calmness and peacefulness.

Unbalanced

Composition tips for wedding photographers - unbalanced

This composition often relies on depth and asymmetry and can create emphasis in a photo by prioritizing one focus point over another.

Diagonal

Composition tips for wedding photographers - diagonal

We often use diagonal lines to lead the eyes of the viewer through the scene towards the subject. Therefore, diagonal lines can create a sense of dynamism and action.

Double Diagonal

Composition tips for wedding photographers - double diagonal

You can use more than one diagonal line in your frame, especially when they work together to create harmonious leading lines to highlight your subject.

Golden Triangle

Composition tips for wedding photographers - golden triangle

This rule is somewhat like the rule of thirds, but instead of straight lines, a series of diagonal lines form right-angle triangles. The main subject(s) should sit at the intersection of these triangles.

Radiating

Composition tips for wedding photographers - radiating

Elements within your composition radiate outwards or inwards from a central point, adding depth and visual movement to the photo. This composition can create a sense of unity and fluid motion.

In conclusion

A good photographic composition is the foundation of an image and relies on the placement of the subject within its frame. Implementing these rules, and intentionally considering them can seriously up your photography!

Filed Under:

Tagged With:

Find this interesting? Share it with your friends!

DIPY Icon

About Fire & Ice

Fire & Ice is a wedding photography business based in the UK. You can see more of their work the Fire & Ice Instagram and Facebook page.

We love it when our readers get in touch with us to share their stories. This article was contributed to DIYP by a member of our community. If you would like to contribute an article, please contact us here.

Related Posts

Mental health help for photographers (and everyone else) This photography website steals content and outranks everyone else Should you photograph popular scenes that everyone else shoots? mistakes wildlife photographersAvoid these six wildlife photography mistakes everyone else makes

Join the Discussion

DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *