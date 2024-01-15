Composition tips for wedding photographers (and everyone else)

Rules are made to be broken but are also made for a reason. Our ‘go-to’ is the widely known rule of thirds, and is considered in the majority of our intentional compositions. But what other compositions do we use? Our friends at Fire & Ice did a fantastic job creating a full composition tutorial for wedding photographers.

Golden Ratio

Based on the Fibonacci numbers, this composition uses arcs infinitely resembling the shape of a spiral, which can be used to create balanced and aesthetically pleasing photos.

Cross

A simple but harmonious composition using two lines, creating a midsection crosshair with the subject in the center of the frame.

Tunnel

Similar to “leading lines,” tunnel composition is used to draw your eye to a subject using depth.

L-Shape

The L-shaped composition appears when the elements create the “L” shape, which can be (and often is) multiplied. The static horizontal and vertical lines this kind of composition presents create the feeling of rest, stillness, and harmony

S-Curve

The curved lines in an S-curve composition add a sense of movement to an otherwise static image. In some cases, they can even add visual depth and perspective to the shot.

V-Shape

Not only can a V lead the eye quickly to the focal point, but it can also lock the viewer’s focus on the subject.

Circular

A circle offers a different path to composition, a path where curves in the scene work well, but straight lines can tend to be at odds with the border. The circle represents a framing element that, in many ways, is far closer to how we actually see the world.

Pyramid

With the stable triangle composition, there is a symmetric arrangement of elements. Our example shown above is quite ‘literal’, but this composition can work using multiple elements within a frame, making a ‘pyramid’ shape to keep the attention at the image axis.

Rule of Thirds

A grid is used to divide a photo into nine equal parts, offering four crosshairs for placing important subjects. This guide helps balance your main subject with negative space.

Balanced

If you think of each element in your frame as having actual weight, a balanced composition offers two focus points of the same ‘weight,’ i.e., size, sharpness, and color. An evenly balanced composition creates a feeling of calmness and peacefulness.

Unbalanced

This composition often relies on depth and asymmetry and can create emphasis in a photo by prioritizing one focus point over another.

Diagonal

We often use diagonal lines to lead the eyes of the viewer through the scene towards the subject. Therefore, diagonal lines can create a sense of dynamism and action.

Double Diagonal

You can use more than one diagonal line in your frame, especially when they work together to create harmonious leading lines to highlight your subject.

Golden Triangle

This rule is somewhat like the rule of thirds, but instead of straight lines, a series of diagonal lines form right-angle triangles. The main subject(s) should sit at the intersection of these triangles.

Radiating

Elements within your composition radiate outwards or inwards from a central point, adding depth and visual movement to the photo. This composition can create a sense of unity and fluid motion.

In conclusion

A good photographic composition is the foundation of an image and relies on the placement of the subject within its frame. Implementing these rules, and intentionally considering them can seriously up your photography!