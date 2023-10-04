55 Years Old and Still Looking Good: How Barbie Has Changed Throughout the Years

Barbie was first introduced to the world in 1959 by American toy manufacturer Mattel. Over the past five decades, she’s gone through subtle changes, specifically in regard to facial structure and features.

To take a look at just how much Barbie has changed, Tumblr user Tenaflyviper has created an incredibly thorough portrait compilation of Barbie through the years.



55 years of babbie

In compilation, we catch a glimpse of how pop culture and fashion styles have affected the aesthetics of the most recognized doll in the world.

If you just want the entire collection as one image, click here.

What year sticks out to you, and for what reasons? (I personally love the nurse)

2023 is the year of The Barbie

The photo compilation above stopped in 2015. We are in 2023 now, and barbie is definitely getting what she deserves: a full-fledged movie. Not only that, the movie grossed over $162,000,000 on its opening night, and over $1,400,000,000 to the date of this update (Oct. 4th, 2023).

I can’t say I am a fan of the movie, although I did watch it. I much preferred the darker Oppenheimer movie that debuted on the same day. The fact that those two movies launched on the same day created Barbenheimer – a mesh-up of those two incredibly jaxapointed movies.

Image credit: Barbie collage by Tenaflyviper used with permission.