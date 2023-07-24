Can’t decide between Barbie and Oppenheimer? Watch this AI-generated Barbenheimer

Barbie and Oppenheimer have been battling for attention for what seems like years now. The campaign for both is happening simultaneously, so people and press have referred to the films as “Barbenheimer.” Mike Fink, Caleb Ward, and Shelby Ward of Curious Refuge took it literally and created Barbenheimer! It’s a fully AI-generated movie trailer showing Barbie, the death, the destroyer of worlds. It’s as confusing as it is brilliant, and to be honest – I would totally watch that!

“Why watch a double feature when you can watch both films in one?” the creators wonder under the video. They call it “The hottest Summer release of 2023,” and “the mashup we’ve all been waiting for.” Or as one commenter on YouTube described it: ” This is not the cross-over that we need, this is the cross-over that we deserve.” Honestly, there’s been so much buzz around the two movies that it’s no wonder someone decided to make this abomination. Or a work of art. I’m not sure yet.

Joke aside, even though it’s quite obviously AI-generated, it’s really good! AI videos have come a long way over the past year, and they don’t look like a confusing pile of garbage anymore. This almost looks like a good animation movie. In fact, the creators say they did use a combination of AI tools and animation techniques, so the head and face movements weren’t fully AI-generated.

If I hear “Barbie or Oppenheimer?” one more time I’m gonna lose my mind. Why do I have to choose? I can play with Barbie dolls and still be melancholic, dark, and quirky, which means I can legit watch and enjoy both movies. So, this crossover was exactly what I needed. Funnily enough, it’s also the first of the “Barbenheimer” movies that I’ve watched as I haven’t seen the actual ones yet (waiting for the buzz to wear down). But I’m planning to.

If you’re into AI filmmaking like Mike, Caleb, and Shelby, make sure to check out their website, Instagram, and YouTube. And tell me: Barbie, Oppenheimer, or both? Or perhaps just Barbenheimer? :)

