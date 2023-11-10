Zhiyun Fiveray M20 offers pro features in a consumer package

Zhiyun has announced its newest lights, the Zhiyun Fiveray M20 (buy here) and M20C (buy here). Unlike most of their previous lights, these ones are teeny tiny. They come in a familiar-looking package but with very different components.

The Fireray M20 offers a white balance range of 2700-6500K with a CRI of 95+. The M20C, on the other hand, is RGB with a wide 2500-10,000K range and CRI of 94+, as well as full red, green and blue colour control.

Zhiyun Fiveray M20 – 2700-6500K Bicolour

The Zhiyun Fiveray M20 is a compact LED light with a similar format to many low-budget on-camera lights on the market. The Fiveray M20 isn’t like most of those other lights, though, offering high colour accuracy with a CRI of 95+.

While such small lights are primarily designed for use on-camera, you can use lights like these anywhere you need a small splash of light. It offers up to 20W output and at its brightest, it puts out 529 lux at 3.3′ when set to a 4300K colour temperature.

Inside, is a 4,500mAh battery for 40 minutes of runtime at maximum power. And when it goes dies, it charges up from flat to full in two hours over USB-PD.

It comes with a mounting bracket that allows you to place it in your camera’s hotshoe. The bracket also features three cold shoe mounts, letting you attach more lights, microphones or other accessories.

Zhiyun Fiveray M20C

The Zhiyun Fiveray M20C extends the capabilities of the M20 by adding RGB LEDs. It also features a 20W output and a 4500mAh battery. It offers a much wider colour temperature range of 2500-10,000K, but at a slightly lower 94+ CRI.

One feature the Fiveray M20C has over its bicolour sibling is Bluetooth mesh networking for remote control. The M20C features a number of built-in lighting effects and the Bluetooth mesh networking feature allows multiple lights to sync up for simultaneous effects.

The Zhiyun Fiveray M20C also comes with the same bracket as the M20, allowing you to use it on-camera and attach other devices. Both lights are available individually or as a combo package, which includes a diffuser, a 4-leaf barn door, a honeycomb grid, and a storage bag.

Price and Availability

The Zhiyun Fiveray M20 is available to pre-order now for $79 ($109 for the combo), and the Zhiyun Fiveray M20C is available to pre-order now for $129 ($159 for the combo). A shipping date has not yet been announced.