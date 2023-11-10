The Hobolite LiteDock is a power solution for the stylish photographer

Do you not like dangling batteries? Do you hate the idea of getting a camera cage just to mount a bigger battery? It seems Hobolite feels the same as they made a solution for you. The Hobolite LiteDock ($169) is a USB-C battery grip with a built-in 3450mAh Li-ion battery. Oh, and it’s really stylish, too – definitely fancier than using standard power banks for your LED lights.

According to Hobolite, the LiteDock can power their mini LED light for 2.5 hours of full power use. It can handle their micro LED for 6 hours. Not only that, but it has dual USB-C ports, and can charge both lights simultaneously. It weighs one pound exactly (about 450g) and is about 21×3.3×4.8 cm in size.

Stylish in any scenario, even in bad weather

With a rating of IP54, you can take the LiteDock to work even during harsher conditions. All the while, the faux leather and cast aluminum light body ensure you will stay stylish during all those scenarios because that’s what really important.

Accessories of the Hobolite LiteDock

If you want your zoom setup to be a bit prettier on the eye, you can also attach the LiteDock to the Holobite desktop tripod and use it on your desk setup. Alternatively, you can get a ball head adapter to use it together with stands on the set.

Price and availability

The Hobolite LiteDock is available now for $169.