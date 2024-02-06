Zeiss launches a new Nano Prime T1.5 six-lens cine set

Zeiss Nano Primes

Zeiss has announced its new entry-level cinema lenses. They’re called the Zeiss Nano Primes (buy here) and they’re available in 18mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm and 100mm, all with bright T1.5 maximum apertures.

The lenses have been designed specifically for use with mirrorless cameras with a short flange distance. Initially, the set is being released for Sony E mount. Zeiss says that a user-swappable mount means others in the future.

YouTube video

Zeiss Nano Prime – Entry-level but still expensive

Zeiss calls these an entry-level set. And in the grand scheme of things, that’s probably a fair assessment. However, you’re still going to be paying between $4,500 and $5,000 per lens. Or, if you want the entire set of six, those are available for a hair under $26K – and the set includes a fancy hard case.

The six lenses offer focal lengths of 18mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm with a large T1.5 maximum aperture. All six lenses contain a 12-blade aperture and offer a 95mm front diameter and 86mm thread for matte boxes and filters to keep things consistent.

Zeiss Nano Primes

Native electronic lens communication

The Zeiss Nano Primes offer electronic communication between the lens and the camera body. Obviously, these aren’t autofocus lenses, but it means that the lens should communicate back to the camera to report the focal length, aperture, and perhaps even the focus distance.

While it’ll obviously work on just about any Sony E mount camera, the lenses seem designed primarily for cameras like the recently announced Sony Burano CineAlta camera (buy here). Of course, they’ll behave just as well on something like the Sony FX3 (buy here), too.

Zeiss Nano Prime Specs

18mm T1.524mm T1.535mm T1.550mm T1.575mm T1.5100mm T1.5
Focal length18mm24mm35mm50mm75mm100mm
Max apertureT1.5T1.5T1.5T1.5T1.5T1.5
Min apertureT16T16T16T16T16T16
MountSony ESony ESony ESony ESony ESony E
Interchangeable mountYesYesYesYesYesYes
FormatFull-FrameFull-FrameFull-FrameFull-FrameFull-FrameFull-Frame
StabilisationNoneNoneNoneNoneNoneNone
Electronic commsYesYesYesYesYesYes
Diaphragm blades121212121212
Focus throw280°280°280°280°280°280°
Iris throw90°90°90°90°90°90°
Dimensions100 x 112mm100 x 89mm100 x 89mm100 x 89mm100 x 112mm100 x 112mm
Weight1.19kg876g871g924g1.13kg1.3kg

Price and Availability

The Zeiss Nano Prime lenses are available to pre-order now. The 18mm T1.5 is $4,990, the 24mm T1.5 is $4,490, the 35mm T1.5 is $4,490, the 50mm T1.5 is $4,490, the 75mm T1.5 is $4,490, and the 100mm T1.5 is $4,990.

Combined, this equates to $27,440, however you can buy all six in a combined kit for $25,950, which includes a free Pelican-style hard case – normally a separate $850 purchase.

