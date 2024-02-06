Zeiss launches a new Nano Prime T1.5 six-lens cine set
Feb 6, 2024
Share:
Zeiss launches a new Nano Prime T1.5 six-lens cine set
Zeiss has announced its new entry-level cinema lenses. They’re called the Zeiss Nano Primes (buy here) and they’re available in 18mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm and 100mm, all with bright T1.5 maximum apertures.
The lenses have been designed specifically for use with mirrorless cameras with a short flange distance. Initially, the set is being released for Sony E mount. Zeiss says that a user-swappable mount means others in the future.
Zeiss Nano Prime – Entry-level but still expensive
Zeiss calls these an entry-level set. And in the grand scheme of things, that’s probably a fair assessment. However, you’re still going to be paying between $4,500 and $5,000 per lens. Or, if you want the entire set of six, those are available for a hair under $26K – and the set includes a fancy hard case.
The six lenses offer focal lengths of 18mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm with a large T1.5 maximum aperture. All six lenses contain a 12-blade aperture and offer a 95mm front diameter and 86mm thread for matte boxes and filters to keep things consistent.
Native electronic lens communication
The Zeiss Nano Primes offer electronic communication between the lens and the camera body. Obviously, these aren’t autofocus lenses, but it means that the lens should communicate back to the camera to report the focal length, aperture, and perhaps even the focus distance.
While it’ll obviously work on just about any Sony E mount camera, the lenses seem designed primarily for cameras like the recently announced Sony Burano CineAlta camera (buy here). Of course, they’ll behave just as well on something like the Sony FX3 (buy here), too.
Zeiss Nano Prime Specs
|18mm T1.5
|24mm T1.5
|35mm T1.5
|50mm T1.5
|75mm T1.5
|100mm T1.5
|Focal length
|18mm
|24mm
|35mm
|50mm
|75mm
|100mm
|Max aperture
|T1.5
|T1.5
|T1.5
|T1.5
|T1.5
|T1.5
|Min aperture
|T16
|T16
|T16
|T16
|T16
|T16
|Mount
|Sony E
|Sony E
|Sony E
|Sony E
|Sony E
|Sony E
|Interchangeable mount
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Format
|Full-Frame
|Full-Frame
|Full-Frame
|Full-Frame
|Full-Frame
|Full-Frame
|Stabilisation
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Electronic comms
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Diaphragm blades
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Focus throw
|280°
|280°
|280°
|280°
|280°
|280°
|Iris throw
|90°
|90°
|90°
|90°
|90°
|90°
|Dimensions
|100 x 112mm
|100 x 89mm
|100 x 89mm
|100 x 89mm
|100 x 112mm
|100 x 112mm
|Weight
|1.19kg
|876g
|871g
|924g
|1.13kg
|1.3kg
Price and Availability
The Zeiss Nano Prime lenses are available to pre-order now. The 18mm T1.5 is $4,990, the 24mm T1.5 is $4,490, the 35mm T1.5 is $4,490, the 50mm T1.5 is $4,490, the 75mm T1.5 is $4,490, and the 100mm T1.5 is $4,990.
Combined, this equates to $27,440, however you can buy all six in a combined kit for $25,950, which includes a free Pelican-style hard case – normally a separate $850 purchase.
Filed Under:
Tagged With:
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
Join the Discussion
DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.