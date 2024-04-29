The VWFNDR Keirin is reinventing the camera with its new concept design

The compact camera has been a pretty stable design for decades now. So, it’s not every day that you see a company literally reinventing the very concept of a camera. However, the VWFINDR Keirin is trying to do just that with this new concept design.

VWFNDR is a project started by UX designer Álvaro Arregui Falcón of Nuevo.Tokyo and independent industrial designer Mireia Gordi i Vila. Lucas Seidenfaden was then brought onto the project to create the first working concept model.

The website says that the camera is intended to “explore new design paradigms, seamlessly integrating hardware and software” without distractions. It’s named after the Japanese word Keirin which is a veldrome bike race. Perfect for describing the “hardware and software cycling together”.

According to Multicore, the prototype is just a proof of concept and uses a Raspberry Pi board and camera model. However the most interesting part is in the curved OLED touch screen that wraps around the back and sides of the camera.

This touchscreen lets you see the entire panoramic view, or you can swipe to change the aspect ratio and access other controls. The whole camera prototype is 3D printed, showing that it’s possible to produce a high concept camera at home (well, if you have all the parts and a 3D printer at least!).

The final plan for the camera is to have a 60mp 35mm sensor, with SSD storage and mobile connectivity. You might be wondering why you can’t just use your phone at this point. However, the design of this camera is undeniably more attractive and potentially just feels nicer in your hand.

There’s no word on when this camera might be available to buy, or even if it will ever reach the market. However, its designs like this that make you realise that the future of camera design isn’t necessarily looking like a mobile phone.

[via the verge]