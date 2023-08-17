DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

Watch the solar flares light up in this stunning timelapse

by Add Comment

Our sun has been pretty active this year. Thanks to solar storms, it even pushed the Northern lights further toward the south. Astrophotographer Miguel Claro (previously) has gifted us with a visual delight, a mesmerizing solar timelapse showing the Sun’s surface “eruptive prominences and minor flares in motion.” Captured on July 9, 2023, in just over three hours, Miguel depicted the sun’s full disc and its dynamic surface.

To bring us this piece of art, Miguel visited DarkSky Alqueva in Portugal – the first starlight tourism destination in the world. Using a Player One Saturn-M SQR camera paired with a Lunt telescope LS100, he spent around three and a half hours shooting. That doesn’t sound like much, but he ended up with a whopping 3TB of data. All of this needed to be processed, and his final work is a 5K film, incorporating 213 images that he shot.

Of course, other than the professional stargazing and photography gear, Miguel made sure to properly protect his eyes. He urges you to never look and point a telescope or camera directly to the sun without proper and specialized safety filters. “It can blind you forever.” So, if you want to attempt something like this yourself, be safe. And if you just want to enjoy the view of the sun from the comfort of your room – make sure to watch Miguel’s beautiful video and follow him on Instagram for more of his work.

[via Space.com]

Related posts:

Watch: Timelapse of astronauts installing solar array on the ISS Watch this stunning 20 day time lapse of the Solar Orbiter’s approach to the sun 5 Tips for Stunning Lens Flares Watch this stunning timelapse of Californian SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch
Dunja Djudjic: from diyphotography.net

About Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts