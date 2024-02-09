Watch: Insta360 Ace Pro put through extreme durability tests

The Insta360 Ace Pro (buy here) has been out for a couple of months now. On launch, many wondered as to its durability when they saw the flippy-up LCD. Insta360 is standing behind its commitment to durability, though.

I’m not sure that it is part of their standard R&D testing procedure, but this new video shows some pretty extreme torture tests. Many of them are things that will never happen in the real world, but it’s nice to know it doesn’t give up easily.

Insta360 Ace Pro – A tough little camera

Insta360 shows some impressive tests in the video – as well as some silly ones. Even the silly ones, though, like blasting it with a pressure washer or running it through the washing machine, do attest to the camera’s waterproofing.

Using it as a hammer to break open coconuts and watermelon is a bit unlikely. But running over it with a vehicle or having it close to potentially dangerous situations are definitely plausible scenarios.

Stir-fried Insta360 Ace Pro

While the tests aren’t scientific – by any stretch of the imagination – they are quite impressive. Sure, Insta360 didn’t test the Ace Pro against lava, but it does seem to be a pretty tough camera. And while I haven’t really put my own Ace Pro through such extremes, it’s standing up just fine so far for my own needs.

It would be nice to see some of these tests (and more) side-by-side with the GoPro Hero 12 Black (buy here) and DJI Osmo Action 4 (buy here), not to mention Insta360’s own ONE RS (buy here).

Alongside the Insta360 Ace Pro (buy here), the company also released the non-pro Insta360 Ace (buy here). This lacks a couple of features from the Pro but should offer similar levels of durability.