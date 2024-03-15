Viltrox teases mammoth 30-300mm T4 full-frame cinema lens

Viltrox has a new lens on the horizon, and they’ve been teasing it on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo. The lens has been long-rumoured, and Viltrox isn’t new to cine lenses, but these are the first images we’ve seen of “Luna” so far.

The lens offers a 30-300mm focal length with what appears to be a constant T4.0 maximum aperture throughout. I wonder if it’s parfocal (I would hope so) or what the focus breathing is like on this thing.

Viltrox Luna 30-300mm 10x FF

Other than the photos, there isn’t a lot to go on. The text that accompanied them was quite sparse, stating only:

Vitrox’s first new zoom cinema lens “LUNA 30-300mm T4.0 10X FF”

compatible with full size

This lens will be unveiled for the first time this weekend

I think we can expect it to be a manual focus lens. That much is a near certainty. We also know that it’s full-frame because it has “FF” in the name. It also says right on the lens that it has a 46.5mm image projection circle. Plenty large enough for a full-frame camera.

It offers a wide-ish 30mm at the short end and a very long 300mm at the telephoto end. Keeping a constant T4 aperture throughout that entire range is impressive. But you can tell this lens is no lightweight.

It’s unclear which systems this will be available for, although I think we can probably expect Sony E and PL. Rumours suggest we’ll also see a Leica L version, but it’s also possible we might see a Canon EF version, too. After all, it’s a manual focus lens and EF can be adapted to all of today’s mirrorless systems.

Viltrox has, however, used Nikon Z mount for some of its autofocus lenses. Given Nikon’s acquisition of RED, perhaps Z mount might be an option Viltrox is looking at for its new Cine-Super-Zoom lens?

Price and Availability

There’s no word yet on when the lens will be officially announced, nor is there a price. But it’s an impressive looking lens, for sure.

Whe it does become available, it’ll be interesting to see the price point Viltrox places this at. That will tell us how Viltrox thinks it stacks up against the competition and exactly who their target market is.

[via Asobinet]