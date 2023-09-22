Recharge with Core SWX’s batteries

https://youtu.be/chuPU21dJL8

Battery power is not something you want to worry about when filming. Luckily, there are several options available, and CoreSWX has some brand-new batteries on offer. DIYP spoke to Ted to see what’s new.

Cinema line batteries

First up is a new Canon battery, the Core SWX NANO-C98 14.8V Battery. This is compatible with Canon’s C series line of cinema cameras that use BP-A style batteries such as the EOS C200, C300 Mark II, and C500 Mark II. The batteries now have an updated USB-C input for faster connections. You can use that port for both powering and charging.

You can use these batteries to power pretty much anything, from follow focus, to a monitor, drones to actually charging your iPad or laptop.

You can charge the battery directly without the need for adapters. That’s great for travelling or working on location.

D-Tap port

The battery features a built-in unregulated D-Tap port that supports a 5A draw, while the battery supports a total of 8A draw.

You can charge the battery via compatible OEM Canon chargers or by the D-Tap, and the D-Tap also passes SMBUS battery information. Incorporated into the battery is a push-button, 4-LED power gauge. The battery is thermally protected from overdraw.

The battery is also available for Sony cinema cameras.

Price and availability

Both the Sony and Canon batteries are available to buy now, for $228 and $249 respectively.