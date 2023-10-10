New Laowa 8-16mm f3.5-5 Zoom CF is an ultra-wide lens for “modern needs”

Laowa has announced its newest lens, a compact ultra-wide for APS-C. It’s the Laowa 8-16mm f/3.5-5 Zoom CF (buy here), and it’s available for Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Canon RF and even Canon EF-M.
About the new lens, Laowa says it “redefines the boundaries of wide-angle photography and is designed to meet the needs of modern photographers”. That’s a big claim for a small lens!
Laowa 8-16mm f/3.5-5 Zoom CF – REALLY wide!
The Laowa 8-16mm f/3.5-5 Zoom CF lens is extremely wide, even for APS-C. It offers a field of view from a relatively narrow 82.8º to a ludicrously wide 120.9º. It’s perhaps not bright enough for most astrophotographers, with an f/3.5-5 aperture, but it opens up many opportunities for creative wide-angle photography.
It’s a pretty compact lens, widening out just at the end to hold those large 86mm filters. The lens measures 88.4 x 88.53mm overall and weighs 463g without the hood. Not a terrible weight for walking around with.
10-point sun stars, clickless (or clicked) aperture
The lens features a 5-blade aperture, which provides 10-point sun stars. This can make for some very interesting-looking landscapes and nighttime street photography.
But that’s not all this lens is for. It offers a minimum focus distance of only 20cm, letting you get very close to subjects. So, you can get as surreal as you like with those close-up dog portraits! It’s also very handy for things like toy photography and filming miniatures.
Speaking of filming, the aperture is able to be switched from a regular clicked aperture to a smooth, de-clicked aperture.
Laowa 8-16mm f/3.5-5 Zoom CF Specs
|Focal length
|8-16mm
|Max aperture
|f/3.5-6
|Min aperture
|f/16
|Angle of view
|82.9° – 120.9°
|Format
|APS-C
|Mount
|Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Canon RF, Canon EF-M
|Focus type
|Manual Focus
|Lens type
|Zoom
|Optics
|16 elements in 12 groups
|Aperture blades
|5
|Min focus distance
|20cm
|Dimensions
|88.4 x 88.53mm
|Weight
|463g (without hood and caps)
Price and Availability
The Laowa 8-16mm f/3.5-5 Zoom CF is available to pre-order soon for $549 for Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Canon RF and Canon EF-M.
