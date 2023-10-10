New Laowa 8-16mm f3.5-5 Zoom CF is an ultra-wide lens for “modern needs”

Laowa has announced its newest lens, a compact ultra-wide for APS-C. It’s the Laowa 8-16mm f/3.5-5 Zoom CF (buy here), and it’s available for Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Canon RF and even Canon EF-M.

About the new lens, Laowa says it “redefines the boundaries of wide-angle photography and is designed to meet the needs of modern photographers”. That’s a big claim for a small lens!

Laowa 8-16mm f/3.5-5 Zoom CF – REALLY wide!

The Laowa 8-16mm f/3.5-5 Zoom CF lens is extremely wide, even for APS-C. It offers a field of view from a relatively narrow 82.8º to a ludicrously wide 120.9º. It’s perhaps not bright enough for most astrophotographers, with an f/3.5-5 aperture, but it opens up many opportunities for creative wide-angle photography.

It’s a pretty compact lens, widening out just at the end to hold those large 86mm filters. The lens measures 88.4 x 88.53mm overall and weighs 463g without the hood. Not a terrible weight for walking around with.

10-point sun stars, clickless (or clicked) aperture

The lens features a 5-blade aperture, which provides 10-point sun stars. This can make for some very interesting-looking landscapes and nighttime street photography.

But that’s not all this lens is for. It offers a minimum focus distance of only 20cm, letting you get very close to subjects. So, you can get as surreal as you like with those close-up dog portraits! It’s also very handy for things like toy photography and filming miniatures.

Speaking of filming, the aperture is able to be switched from a regular clicked aperture to a smooth, de-clicked aperture.

Laowa 8-16mm f/3.5-5 Zoom CF Specs

Focal length 8-16mm Max aperture f/3.5-6 Min aperture f/16 Angle of view 82.9° – 120.9° Format APS-C Mount Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Canon RF, Canon EF-M Focus type Manual Focus Lens type Zoom Optics 16 elements in 12 groups Aperture blades 5 Min focus distance 20cm Dimensions 88.4 x 88.53mm Weight 463g (without hood and caps)

Price and Availability

The Laowa 8-16mm f/3.5-5 Zoom CF is available to pre-order soon for $549 for Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Canon RF and Canon EF-M.