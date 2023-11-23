DIY Photography

Movie-like photo of a buffalo shepherd wins ColorPro’s 2023 “RISE” contest

ColorPro Awards winner biffalo soldier

ColorPro has announced the winners of its 2023 contest titled RISE. This year, the overall winner is Meriç Aktar from Turkey with his photo of a buffalo shepherd riding into the sunset. It’s like a movie scene, but it’s just one of the top ten marvelous photos of the competition. So, let’s dive right in and enjoy them together.

For this year’s contest, artists from 107 countries submitted 10,925 images and videos covering the theme “RISE.” This theme emphasizes the strength of human resilience and the journey through adversity. People’s creativity flourished: the photos span genres such as natural landscapes, social culture, street photography, portraiture, and more.

This overall winner, Meriç Aktar, shares a story of a buffalo shepherd in Dokuzpınar Village of Kayseri province, Turkey. The buffalo shepherd is on his way home with his herd of about 500 buffalos. Every sunset is the beginning of a new adventure for the buffalo shepherd. His journey begins in the early morning in the Hürmetçi Grasslands and ends near the bank of a creek while his herd crosses the dusty path under the sunset light. The shepherd sometimes rears up his horse, and his dog bites the ankles of slow buffaloes to fasten the crossing. This journey offers a visual feast every day of the summer months.

1st Place_The Return of the Buffalo Shepherd by MERİÇ AKTAR colorpro awards 2023
© Meriç Aktar/ColorPro 2023

Take a look at the remaining of the top ten images, and the top ten videos below. ViewSonic will also host physical exhibitions to showcase the shortlisted artworks. It starts in late November in the UK and in December in Vietnam and Taiwan. You’ll find more information and images on the contest website.

Winning images

colorpro Rise-by-Jonas-Hafner
© Jonas Hafner/ColorPro 2023, 2nd place
Caro boy colorpro
© Svetlin Yosifov/ColorPro 2023, 3rd place
The-Rise-of-Victory colorpro
© Tran Tuan/ColorPro 2023, 4th place
Marcin Zajac colorpro
© Marcin Zajac/ColorPro 2023, 5th place
Place_Snowy Games by Kavan Chay colorpro
© Kavan Chay/ColorPro 2023, 6th place
ColorPro Sabadell-Laurent
© Sabadell Laurent/ColorPro 2023, 7th place
A group of girls do their homework on a rickety blackboard at a school in Nadjoundie. With an inordinate eagerness to learn, these girls have an innate passion for knowledge that has become the real key to improve their skills for a brighter future. "Education breeds confidence. Confidence breeds hope. Hope breeds peace”. In recent years, Burkina Faso, one of Africa’s poorest and the safest countries, has been the target of more than 300 terrorist attacks. Education have become the center of the attacks that has closed more than 1,000 schools, has left 150,000 children without classes only in the last year and has made abandon their work and seek refuge more than 60% of the teachers. The terrorist threat, spreading rapidly to other countries in the region, is clear. Children are afraid. They don't go to school anymore. They fear an attack that kill them, and they have started studying at home. Improvised chalkboards, regiments of children learning from each other, the older ones teaching the younger ones… great whirlpool of creative and culturally resilience. colorpro
© Antonio Aragon Renuncio/ColorPro 2023, 8th place
Emergence-by-Marie-Christine colorpro
© Marie Christine/ColorPro 2023, 9th place
Pramit-Karmakar colorpro
© Pramit Karmakar/ColorPro 2023, 10th place

Winning videos of the ColorPro 2023 contest

1st Place: RISE by Lucy Galliford, United Kingdom

YouTube video

2nd Place: Jordan – Collect memories, not things by Maor Benezri, Israel

YouTube video

3rd Place: Why I Travel The World Alone by Bashir Abu Shakra, Germany

YouTube video

4th Place: Beyond the Flames by Kingsley Ndukwe, Finland

YouTube video

5th Place: Riding to Ascendance by Michael Li, Taiwan

YouTube video

6th Place: T2KO – Make a Difference. by Brody Searle, Australia

YouTube video

7th Place: Travel Showreel by Łukasz Jaros, Poland

YouTube video

8th Place: Kogei by Jason Macalpine, Australia

YouTube video

9th Place: R I S E to Rejuvenation by Sayak Kayal, India

YouTube video

10th Place: RISE (A Short Film About Anxiety) by Mélina Colbaut, Netherlands

YouTube video

Dunja Djudjic

About Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

