IAPY 2023 contest winners showcase India’s enchanting astrophotography

Dec 27, 2023

Dunja Djudjic
Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

Join the Discussion

Share on:

india aperture astrophotographer

The year’s ending, and we’ve seen plenty of splendid photos from various contests. But don’t think it’s over – we have one more stunning contest to show you. It’s the “Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023, and it has announced the 2023 winners, showcasing the incredible talent and dedication of India’s astrophotographers.

Organized by Astronomads Bangla, the contest saw 142 passionate participants submit 751 entries. The contest includes five categories – Nightscape, Deep Sky, Solar System, Best Women Astrophotographers, and Best Mobile Astrophotographer. Across them, the contest celebrated the diverse beauty of the cosmos and the ingenuity of capturing it.

In the Nightscape category, photographers captured the celestial dance against terrestrial landscapes. The winner, Soumya Banerjee, photographed the vibrant Milky Way arcing across a serene mountain vista.

milky way mountains and lake
© Soumya Banerjee/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023

The Deep Sky category delved into the wonders beyond our immediate solar system. Devesh Pande took the gold with his mesmerizing photo of the Garlic Pop Nebula.

garlic pop nebula
© Devesh Pande/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023

The Solar System category depicts our cosmic neighborhood. Sona Shahani Shukla won the first prize with her triptych of an eclipse on Jupiter.

"Aperture" Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023
© Sona Shahani/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023

The Best Women Astrophotographers category highlighted the talented female astrophotographers in India. Vidya Vasudevan takes home the prize with her image of the Milky Way glowing above the mountains.

milky way mountains
© Vidya Vasudevan/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023

And last but not least, the contest recognized the Best Mobile Astrophotographer category winner. What would you have said if someone told you 10-15 years ago you’d be able to use mobile phones for astrophotography? Anyhow, this category proves that stunning space photography isn’t limited to high-end gear, motivating everyone to give it a go. The winner in this category is Aditya Kinjawadekar, with the photo of the Milky Way shining over the mighty Rajgad fort.

milky way fortress
© Aditya Kinjawadekar/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023

If you’re in Kolkata between December 31, 2023, and January 7, 2024, don’t miss the “Aperture” exhibition at the M. P. Birla Planetarium. And for all of us living far away, here are the contest’s shortlisted images and runner-ups. You can also take a look at the full gallery on the contest’s website.

NIghtscape

nightscapes
© Thiruchitrambalam M/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Runner Up
nightscapes
© Umesh Gogna/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Highly Commended
nightscapes
© Himanshu Kasale/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted
nightscapes
© Kartik Kota/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted
nightscapes
© Naveen Chellaiah/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted
nightscapes
© Ruben/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted
nightscapes
© Sneha Chatterjee/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted

Deep Sky

deep space
© Pravas Deria/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Runner Up
deep space
© Anil Kumar MN/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Highly Commended
deep space
© Abhinav Maroti Vitekar/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted
deep space
© Harshwardhan Pathak/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted
deep space
© Prabhakaran/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted
deep space
© Shikhar Gupta/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted
deep space
© Aditya Kinjawadekar/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted

Solar System

/"Aperture" Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023
© Nihal S Amin/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Runner up
/"Aperture" Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023
© Aditya Kinjawadekar/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023, Highly Commended
/"Aperture" Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023
© Kunal Kishor Vaze/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted
/"Aperture" Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023
© Prabhakaran/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted
/"Aperture" Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023
© Prakash Subbanna/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023;Shortlisted
/"Aperture" Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023
© Sandeep Mathur/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted
"Aperture" Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023
© Shivam Bansal/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted

Best Women Astrophotographers

deep red sky
© Sona Shahani Shukla/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted
milky way sunset
© Vidya Vasudevan/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted

Best Mobile Astrophotographer

MIkly way selfie
© Karthik P/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted
mikly way road
© Subham Rath/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted

Filed Under:

Tagged With:

Find this interesting? Share it with your friends!

Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

Related Posts

Let These Mystical Photos Transport You To A Land Full Of Enchanting Fairytales Photographer shares how she turned the feeling of anxiety into an enchanting photo These are the winners of 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest World Press Photo contest reveals the stunning 2021 winners

Join the Discussion

DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *