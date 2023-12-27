IAPY 2023 contest winners showcase India’s enchanting astrophotography

The year’s ending, and we’ve seen plenty of splendid photos from various contests. But don’t think it’s over – we have one more stunning contest to show you. It’s the “Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023, and it has announced the 2023 winners, showcasing the incredible talent and dedication of India’s astrophotographers.

Organized by Astronomads Bangla, the contest saw 142 passionate participants submit 751 entries. The contest includes five categories – Nightscape, Deep Sky, Solar System, Best Women Astrophotographers, and Best Mobile Astrophotographer. Across them, the contest celebrated the diverse beauty of the cosmos and the ingenuity of capturing it.

In the Nightscape category, photographers captured the celestial dance against terrestrial landscapes. The winner, Soumya Banerjee, photographed the vibrant Milky Way arcing across a serene mountain vista.

© Soumya Banerjee/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023

The Deep Sky category delved into the wonders beyond our immediate solar system. Devesh Pande took the gold with his mesmerizing photo of the Garlic Pop Nebula.

© Devesh Pande/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023

The Solar System category depicts our cosmic neighborhood. Sona Shahani Shukla won the first prize with her triptych of an eclipse on Jupiter.

© Sona Shahani/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023

The Best Women Astrophotographers category highlighted the talented female astrophotographers in India. Vidya Vasudevan takes home the prize with her image of the Milky Way glowing above the mountains.

© Vidya Vasudevan/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023

And last but not least, the contest recognized the Best Mobile Astrophotographer category winner. What would you have said if someone told you 10-15 years ago you’d be able to use mobile phones for astrophotography? Anyhow, this category proves that stunning space photography isn’t limited to high-end gear, motivating everyone to give it a go. The winner in this category is Aditya Kinjawadekar, with the photo of the Milky Way shining over the mighty Rajgad fort.

© Aditya Kinjawadekar/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023

If you’re in Kolkata between December 31, 2023, and January 7, 2024, don’t miss the “Aperture” exhibition at the M. P. Birla Planetarium. And for all of us living far away, here are the contest’s shortlisted images and runner-ups. You can also take a look at the full gallery on the contest’s website.

NIghtscape

© Thiruchitrambalam M/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Runner Up © Umesh Gogna/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Highly Commended © Himanshu Kasale/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted © Kartik Kota/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted © Naveen Chellaiah/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted © Ruben/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted © Sneha Chatterjee/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted

Deep Sky

© Pravas Deria/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Runner Up © Anil Kumar MN/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Highly Commended © Abhinav Maroti Vitekar/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted © Harshwardhan Pathak/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted © Prabhakaran/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted © Shikhar Gupta/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted © Aditya Kinjawadekar/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted

Solar System

© Nihal S Amin/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Runner up © Aditya Kinjawadekar/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023, Highly Commended © Kunal Kishor Vaze/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted © Prabhakaran/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted © Prakash Subbanna/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023;Shortlisted © Sandeep Mathur/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted © Shivam Bansal/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted

Best Women Astrophotographers

© Sona Shahani Shukla/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted © Vidya Vasudevan/”Aperture” Indian Astrophotographer of the Year 2023; Shortlisted

Best Mobile Astrophotographer