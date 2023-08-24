From Taj Mahal to Eiffel Tower, these are the most “instagrammable” spots in the world

Have you ever wondered what the most photographed places in the world are? Places that will make your friends the most jealous if you visit and share photos on Instagram? Joke aside, folks at FloridaPanhandle.com actually analyzed this and came to some interesting conclusions. They researched hundreds of hashtags and attractions all over the world, as well as every single U.S. state. In their recent report, they reveal what the most “instagrammable” places are across the world and in the United States.

FloridaPanhandle.com writes that they collected the data using “common knowledge and several highly-reputable sources.” From there, they “leveraged social media to gather numbers on each of these attractions and narrowed down the list of most liked, most tagged, and most reviewed.”

Most instagrammable places in the U.S.

According to FloridaPanhandle’s report, Orlando, Florida, home to Walt Disney World, is the leader in hashtagged attractions in America. Other popular hashtags include #yosemite, #timessquare, and #clearwaterbeach, indicating California, New York, and Florida as key states for Instagrammable spots. Natural landscapes like Arizona’s #horseshoebend and #antelopecanyon also receive high hashtag counts, as do attractions in Nevada and Colorado.

The team composed the lists of the top ten instagrammable locations in the U.S., the most popular ones in each state, and the most highly rated on TripAdvisor. Interestingly enough, New York City’s Central Park ranks as both one of the top 10 most tagged and the most-reviewed locations on TripAdvisor.

The list includes a variety of attractions from cities, mountaintops, and beaches. For example, Cape May Beach has over 731,694 hashtags. Monuments like the Liberty Bell and the Washington Monument also feature high on the list with high review scores.

International landmarks

Tulum in Mexico and the Eiffel Tower in France are the world’s most hashtagged landmarks. Honestly, I did expect the Eiffel Tower and a few other places to find their place on this list. But I had no idea Tulum was that popular! Other globally popular spots include La Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona, the Colosseum in Rome, and UK’s the London Eye with millions of hashtags each.

Speaking of the UK, it has its fair share of highly hashtagged attractions like #bigben, #towerbridge, and #nottinghill, each with over a million hashtags. Although not everyone is delighted with these results.

You can read the whole report here, and let us know – have you ever visited any of these instagrammable locations? Which ones? Tell us in the comments!