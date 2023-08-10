Follow these four tips to fall in love with street photography

Street photography is a beautiful, raw, and unscripted form of capturing life. As spontaneous and unpredictable as it is, it can be a little intimidating when you’re new to it. It’s one of my favorite genres, yet I find it really difficult to produce it myself. If you recognize yourself here, Tim Northey aka TKNORTH has a video for you. He shares four tips for making your street photography journey not just successful, but also enjoyable.

1. Finding patterns

City streets are a gold mine for interesting patterns. We often overlook them in the hustle and bustle, or while focusing only on the people in the streets Tim suggests that you look beyond just capturing people. Search for repeating shapes, lines, or textures first. Then, once you find a pattern you like, wait for the human touch. A person walking into the frame can elevate the entire scene.

2. Chase light and shadows

The ambiance created by light and shadows is magical and can transform ordinary scenes into extraordinary shots. Tim suggests this technique especially for beginners, or if you’re a seasoned pro who’s feeling uninspired. Chase the golden hour, just after sunrise or before sunset, and look for unique shadows or well-lit patches. These can sometimes require a bit of walking and timing, but it will be worth it. Personally, I’m a huge fan of shadow play (both in photography and as a Rory Gallagher song). So you’ll always have an audience for this kind of photos. :)

3. Embrace reflections

While reflections can sometimes be seen as distractions, they can infuse a fresh perspective in street photos. Search for reflective surfaces like shop windows, puddles, or any shiny surface that bounces off the light. Playing with angles can create depth and add layers to your images. You can also experiment with lens focal lengths: from capturing vast reflections with wide lenses to zooming in on details with telephoto lenses.

4. Seeking out moments

The essence of street photography lies in capturing those decisive moments. But they don’t just come to you – you have to keep your eyes open, stay observant of your surroundings, and actively seek them. Always be ready with your camera, and remember, they don’t always have to be grand. Simple, everyday scenes can be just as impactful.

While techniques and suggestions are helpful, remember there’s no set rulebook. Your unique perspective is your greatest asset, so don’t be afraid to experiment with different techniques. Still, Tim’s tips can be a great guideline and source of inspiration, so remember them when you’re a little stuck… And don’t forget to enjoy the process.

