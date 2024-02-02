Fire in the sky: Snap recalling all its Pixy drones over being a fire hazard

Breaking news for anyone who owns a Snap Pixy drone: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a total recall of all Pixy drones ever sold. As it turns out, all 71,000 units are a potential fire hazard. But worry not, you can return them to Snap before you burn something with your little flying buddy.

The recall comes over a year after Snap discontinued the $230 pocket-sized drone. Let me refresh your memory: the company announced the drone in April 2022, only to discontinue it just four months later. Fast forward 18 months, and Snap has received several reports of the drone’s lithium-ion battery overheating and bulging. According to Digital Trends, one of these incidents resulted in a minor fire and another in a minor injury.

The CPSC urges all Pixy owners to stop using their drones immediately before someone gets hurt or something gets burned to the ground. They urge you to remove the batteries to prevent them from catching fire mid-flight. “We ask that you stop using the Pixy, remove the battery and stop charging it,” Snap writes in a statement.

“Snap, in cooperation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling the battery that comes with the Pixy Flying Camera because the battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard. We will issue a refund of the purchase price. There have been no reports of property damage related to the battery overheating. The batteries were sold with the Pixy flying camera and separately.”

If you own a Pixy drone, make sure to visit Snap’s website for complete recall instructions. The process differs depending on whether you bought your drone directly from Snap or through Amazon. But either way, you should be entitled to a refund.

[via Digital Trends]