Apple says it will fix iPhone 15 Pro overheating problems

Apple has acknowledged that there are overheating issues with its new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. Several users have reported their phones running hotter than previous iPhone models, causing discomfort during usage.

Apple is apparently taking swift action to address these concerns and has shared insights on the matter.

The tech giant says the overheating problem is due to the extra work the phone does when users set up their new iPhones. This activity is common during the initial device setup and has been observed in previous iPhone and iPad models.

Apple told Forbes, “We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity.”

Apple has also identified a bug in iOS 17, impacting some users and specific applications such as Uber, Instagram, and the game Asphalt 9: Legends. These apps are causing system overload and making the heat issue worse. Apple is collaborating with the developers of these apps to develop fixes that will be made available through the App Store.

Apple wants to make it clear that the new A17 Pro chip and the phone’s titanium frame are not causing the overheating. They believe they can solve the problem with software updates without affecting the A17 Pro’s performance.

Despite these issues, demand for the new iPhones is high, and delivery times are delayed. If you order an iPhone 15 Pro, you won’t get it until late October. For the iPhone 15 Pro Max, delivery times depend on the model, with most not arriving before mid-November.

Hopefully by then, the overheating problems will have been fixed!

Via ArsTechnica]