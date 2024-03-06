A less than mint DIY camera

A less than mint DIY camera

Mar 6, 2024

Dave Knop

John Aldred

John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Altoids Camera

Recently, I made a video about a terrible digital camera for kids. I took it apart, and someone said, “You should put that in an Altoids tin”.

Yeah. Okay, let’s do that.

First, I want to take off this paint so it looks cooler.

Altoids Camera
Altoids Camera
Altoids Camera

Now, we’re going to take the digital camera camera apart, and we’re going to use the inside shell as our template. We’re going to use it to hold everything in place.

I’m going to scratch in the areas inside the tin that I want to drill out and have for our button placement. Use the Dremel and cut out all these little spots. Very carefully puncture some little screw holes.

Altoids Camera
Altoids Camera

Now we have a trigger button, drill a hole for the lens, and there it’s coming together. We’ll put the SD card in and try this thing out. Actually, no. Let’s dry-brush it. I want to make this thing look kind of steampunk retro style, vintage looking.

Altoids Camera
Altoids Camera
Altoids Camera

And that’s an Altoids tin can digicam.

Altoids Camera

Sample Photos

Altoids Camera
Altoids Camera
Altoids Camera
Altoids Camera
Altoids Camera
Altoids Camera
Altoids Camera

About Dave Knop

Dave Knop is a free-time filmmaker and full-time freelance media producer. He loves learning new things and sharing what he’s learned on his YouTube channel.

We love it when our readers get in touch with us to share their stories. This article was contributed to DIYP by a member of our community. If you would like to contribute an article, please contact us here.

