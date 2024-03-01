Will AI destroy photography? Absolutely not, and this is why

AI images have been in our lives for a while, and it looks like they aren’t going anywhere. Many photographers have started dreading that AI will replace them and that AI images will destroy photography. But is it really the case? Jay P. Morgan has an optimistic view on the matter and believes that there’s no chance AI will destroy photography. He discusses this topic in his latest video, and we wholeheartedly recommend it if you need an optimism boost.

Why AI will never destroy photography

First, I completely agree with Jay in his attitude towards AI in relation to photography. I wrote my own article on the matter, giving you some examples of both AI and real images – and why, although marvelous, the AI ones can never replace my photos.

Jay discusses many aspects of AI versus photography and why AI will never be able to kill our favorite activity. He relies on his photography experience, which has lasted since the film days.

Each transition brings great tools: The arrival of digital photography was met with concerns similar to those now surrounding AI. However, digital cameras ultimately proved to be a valuable tool, just as AI has the potential to be.

The arrival of digital photography was met with concerns similar to those now surrounding AI. However, digital cameras ultimately proved to be a valuable tool, just as AI has the potential to be. Photography records important events : The act of capturing life's significant moments is an integral part of photography. Honestly, I don't think there's a way for this ever to be replaced by AI.

: The act of capturing life's significant moments is an integral part of photography. Honestly, I don't think there's a way for this ever to be replaced by AI. People use their phones: The rise of smartphone photography demonstrates the enduring desire to document experiences, regardless of the camera used.

The rise of smartphone photography demonstrates the enduring desire to document experiences, regardless of the camera used. Photography is an experience: Photography offers more than just image creation; it provides a sense of purpose, connection, and personal satisfaction. We get both social and personal experience through photography. It fosters a sense of community through shared experiences and discussions with other photographers. At the same time, the individual experience of creating and capturing images is another irreplaceable aspect of photography.

Photography offers more than just image creation; it provides a sense of purpose, connection, and personal satisfaction. We get both social and personal experience through photography. It fosters a sense of community through shared experiences and discussions with other photographers. At the same time, the individual experience of creating and capturing images is another irreplaceable aspect of photography. AI will not destroy our desire to go out and shoot: For most photographers, the thrill of capturing the perfect moment and the satisfaction of creating a well-composed image will outweigh the convenience of AI-generated photos.

For most photographers, the thrill of capturing the perfect moment and the satisfaction of creating a well-composed image will outweigh the convenience of AI-generated photos. Photography is about capturing good composition: The challenge and reward of finding and arranging elements within a scene to create a compelling composition is a core aspect of photography.

The challenge and reward of finding and arranging elements within a scene to create a compelling composition is a core aspect of photography. Photography is about capturing the moment: The ability to capture fleeting moments and the artistry involved in doing so are irreplaceable aspects of photography. Just remember Henri Cartier-Bresson's "decisive moment" – it's not something you can capture with AI. You can't capture anything with AI when I think about it.

What will AI change?

Of course, we can’t deny that AI influences various industries, including photography. Jay gives some examples of the current or potential changes it will bring:

AI will affect advertising: The advertising industry will likely be the most impacted by AI, as AI-generated images offer a cost-effective and efficient way to create visuals. However, the need for authenticity and human experience in advertising will still hold value.

The advertising industry will likely be the most impacted by AI, as AI-generated images offer a cost-effective and efficient way to create visuals. However, the need for authenticity and human experience in advertising will still hold value. Advertising photographers who can create AI images will survive: Related to the previous point, photographers who adapt to and embrace AI will have an advantage in the advertising industry.

Related to the previous point, photographers who adapt to and embrace AI will have an advantage in the advertising industry. New career – promptographers: The ability to craft effective prompts for AI image generation may become a specialized skill and a new career path for photographers.

The ability to craft effective prompts for AI image generation may become a specialized skill and a new career path for photographers. AI as a fine art tool: AI can potentially be a valuable tool for artistic expression in photography. After all, you can use it to create concepts and mood boards for an actual shoot.

“So in the end, is AI going to kill photography?” Jay wonders. “Absolutely not, because it’s not going to change you, and you are photography!” Amen to that!

