“Why be real when you can BeFake?” This free AI social network flips BeReal around

We all know social media is filled with fakery. but how fake can you get? With a new BeFake AI app – as fake as possible. This app takes BeReal’s basic premise, adds AI effects, and completely flips everything around. It lets you add AI effects to your images, turn yourself into anything you want, and get as fake … Ahem, creative as you like.

[Related reading: Is BeReal losing its point?]

What is BeFake AI?

BeFake AI “dares to challenge and redefine the boundaries of digital self-expression,” as its makers describe it. It lets you take a photo, input text prompts, and transform them into “captivating augmented visuals.” It works with both group photos and selfies.

The company behind it is Alias Technologies, an applied AI company. They create social media apps, blending generative media and multi-modal AI systems.”BeFake represents a revolution in how we interact with social media and the growing presence of AI in our social circles,” Kristen Garcia Dumont, CEO, said in a statement. “It is more than just an app; it’s an expressive outlet that empowers new ways of connecting with friends through AI-generated visuals. We believe authenticity can shine through fantasy as much as reality.”

What makes the app unique?

Now, how is this different than BeReal or any other AI portrait app? Well, it brings them together, so to say. Just like BeReal, BeFake gives you a nudge once a day to take a photo and post it to the platform. Once you open the camera, the timer starts, and you have twenty minutes to create your AI image. You’ll notice that the time frame is significantly longer than BeReal’s two minutes. Well, try playing with an unlimited number of prompts in only two minutes.

“I’m really passionate about breaking down the barriers of human connection, and believe we can use AI to democratize social media and reduce the stress, pressure and vulnerability many of us feel in posting,” said Dumont. “While we believe the movement to show raw, real-life candids online was well-intentioned, our thesis is quite different. People want aspirational social media and to show their best selves online, and BeFake lets users easily make any moment AI-augmented, and share their creativity with friends.”

The BeFake app is available for download on iOS and Android. It paradoxically wants you to “be real” through “being fake.” Just make sure to read the Privacy Policy and Community Guidelines first.

[via PetaPixel; image credits: BeFake AI]